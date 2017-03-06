Samar I still No. 1
in quality assurance nationwide
By Ma. NENITA Y. GOMEZ
March 6, 2017
CALBAYOG CITY, Samar
– Out of the 234 district engineering offices nationwide, the
Department of Public Work and Highways, Samar First District
Engineering Office (DPWH-SFDEO) maintains its place as ranked 1 in the
implementation of quality control.
The annual rating of quality
assurance implementation for 2016 reveals Samar I to be still on top
besting other district engineering offices nationwide.
Both District Engineer
Virgilio C. Eduarte (now Asst. Regional Director of Region VIII) and
DE Alvin A. Ignacio (then the Asst. District Engineer who was
installed as District Engineer after the former’s promotion) shared
the honor as they effectively implemented the quality control measures
in projects and providing the required laboratory equipments gaining
the One Star Rating status in 2015.
District Engineer Alvin A.
Ignacio commends the effort of the Chief of the Quality Assurance
Section, Engr. Raquel Y. Sumayo for her relentless efforts in project
monitoring to effectively come up with quality projects and the
presence of laboratory equipments in her section.
Evaluators or the Assessing
team looks into the quality of completed projects, the adherence of
the district to quality control policies, construction materials
sampling and testing procedures and personnel competence.
The DPWH Central Office
conferred the One Star Rating to Samar I in 2015 for satisfactorily
complying with the requirements and provisions stipulated in
Department Order No. 11, series of 2013 and still remains on the same
rating in 2016 based on the amended Dept. Order # 126, Series of 2016.