Samar I still No. 1 in quality assurance nationwide

By Ma. NENITA Y. GOMEZ

March 6, 2017

CALBAYOG CITY, Samar – Out of the 234 district engineering offices nationwide, the Department of Public Work and Highways, Samar First District Engineering Office (DPWH-SFDEO) maintains its place as ranked 1 in the implementation of quality control.

The annual rating of quality assurance implementation for 2016 reveals Samar I to be still on top besting other district engineering offices nationwide.

Both District Engineer Virgilio C. Eduarte (now Asst. Regional Director of Region VIII) and DE Alvin A. Ignacio (then the Asst. District Engineer who was installed as District Engineer after the former’s promotion) shared the honor as they effectively implemented the quality control measures in projects and providing the required laboratory equipments gaining the One Star Rating status in 2015.

District Engineer Alvin A. Ignacio commends the effort of the Chief of the Quality Assurance Section, Engr. Raquel Y. Sumayo for her relentless efforts in project monitoring to effectively come up with quality projects and the presence of laboratory equipments in her section.

Evaluators or the Assessing team looks into the quality of completed projects, the adherence of the district to quality control policies, construction materials sampling and testing procedures and personnel competence.