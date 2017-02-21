SFDEO to build
P402M worth of flood control projects
By DONNA C. DEBUTON
February 21, 2017
CALBAYOG CITY – DPWH Samar
First District Engineering Office to construct an appropriated amount
of P402 million worth of Flood Control Projects under GAA CY2017.
The District Office has a
total of 7 Flood Control Projects for this year: Construction of Flood
Control Structures along Jibatang River (upstream), Brgy. Lonoy,
Calbayog City costing P100M; Construction of Flood Control Structures
along Gandara River (upstream) Brgy. Ngoso, Gandara, Samar amounting
P80M; Construction of Flood Control structures, Labuyao River Control
(Sta. 0+000-Sta. 0+352), Calbayog City costing P45M;
Construction of
Flood Control structures along Calbayog River (upstream) Brgy.
Hamorawon, Calbayog City amounting P50M; Rehabilitation/Improvement of
Flood Control Structure upstream of Jibatang River
(Sta.0+348.6-Sta.0+697.2) at Brgy. Lonoy, Calbayog City amounting to
P50M; Construction of Flood Control structures along Binaliw River
(Phase II) Brgy. Binaliw, Calbayog City costing P28M; and Construction
of Flood Control structures along Arapison River, Brgy. Cagsumje, Sta.
Margarita having an appropriation of P50M.
These Flood Control Projects
will mitigate floodings in the above-mentioned barangays and will
prevent further damages to lives and properties.
Approved Plans and Program
of Works (POW) are already advertised for procurement. According to
implementing section, notices of awards and notice to proceed will be
issued anytime this week for contractors to implement these Flood
Control Structures to beat the deadline set for completion.