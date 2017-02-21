SFDEO to build P402M worth of flood control projects

By DONNA C. DEBUTON

February 21, 2017

CALBAYOG CITY – DPWH Samar First District Engineering Office to construct an appropriated amount of P402 million worth of Flood Control Projects under GAA CY2017.

The District Office has a total of 7 Flood Control Projects for this year: Construction of Flood Control Structures along Jibatang River (upstream), Brgy. Lonoy, Calbayog City costing P100M; Construction of Flood Control Structures along Gandara River (upstream) Brgy. Ngoso, Gandara, Samar amounting P80M; Construction of Flood Control structures, Labuyao River Control (Sta. 0+000-Sta. 0+352), Calbayog City costing P45M;

Construction of Flood Control structures along Calbayog River (upstream) Brgy. Hamorawon, Calbayog City amounting P50M; Rehabilitation/Improvement of Flood Control Structure upstream of Jibatang River (Sta.0+348.6-Sta.0+697.2) at Brgy. Lonoy, Calbayog City amounting to P50M; Construction of Flood Control structures along Binaliw River (Phase II) Brgy. Binaliw, Calbayog City costing P28M; and Construction of Flood Control structures along Arapison River, Brgy. Cagsumje, Sta. Margarita having an appropriation of P50M.

These Flood Control Projects will mitigate floodings in the above-mentioned barangays and will prevent further damages to lives and properties.