SFDEO to build P402M worth of flood control projects

DPWH Samar First District Engineering Office

By DONNA C. DEBUTON
February 21, 2017

CALBAYOG CITY – DPWH Samar First District Engineering Office to construct an appropriated amount of P402 million worth of Flood Control Projects under GAA CY2017.

The District Office has a total of 7 Flood Control Projects for this year: Construction of Flood Control Structures along Jibatang River (upstream), Brgy. Lonoy, Calbayog City costing P100M; Construction of Flood Control Structures along Gandara River (upstream) Brgy. Ngoso, Gandara, Samar amounting P80M; Construction of Flood Control structures, Labuyao River Control (Sta. 0+000-Sta. 0+352), Calbayog City costing P45M;

Construction of Flood Control structures along Calbayog River (upstream) Brgy. Hamorawon, Calbayog City amounting P50M; Rehabilitation/Improvement of Flood Control Structure upstream of Jibatang River (Sta.0+348.6-Sta.0+697.2) at Brgy. Lonoy, Calbayog City amounting to P50M; Construction of Flood Control structures along Binaliw River (Phase II) Brgy. Binaliw, Calbayog City costing P28M; and Construction of Flood Control structures along Arapison River, Brgy. Cagsumje, Sta. Margarita having an appropriation of P50M.

These Flood Control Projects will mitigate floodings in the above-mentioned barangays and will prevent further damages to lives and properties.

Approved Plans and Program of Works (POW) are already advertised for procurement. According to implementing section, notices of awards and notice to proceed will be issued anytime this week for contractors to implement these Flood Control Structures to beat the deadline set for completion.

 

 