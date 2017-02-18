Care for your
kasambahays, register them in barangays - Sueno
Press Release
February 18, 2017
QUEZON CITY – The
spirit of love is still up in the air this February as Secretary
Ismael ‘Mike’ D. Sueno of the Department of the Interior and Local
Government hovers the welfare of domestic workers or kasambahays in
the country.
In a directive to local
chief executives, Sueno urges them to ensure the implementation of
Republic Act (RA) No. 10361 or Batas Kasambahay which requires every
employer to register all domestic workers under their employment in
the Registry of Domestic Workers in the barangay also called as
Barangay Registration of Kasambahays.
“Kasambahays have a big role
in keeping socioeconomic activities running. They take care of
households and look after their employers’ children in order for their
bosses to go to work or attend to their enterprise,” he said.
“Their wellbeing ought to be
taken cared of just like workers in the formal public and private
sectors,” he added.
The DILG Secretary also
called on all punong barangays through a directive to enact local
ordinances in support of the Batas Kasambahay and to implement the
Barangay Registration of Kasambahays in their area of jurisdiction.
“Registering kasambahays is
both beneficial to kasambahays and their employers,” he emphasized.
“I also encourage barangay
officials to discuss your implementation of the Batas Kasambahay
during the coming law-mandated conduct of Barangay Assembly Day this
first semester of the year, which will be on March 25,” he said.
Under Batas Kasambahay, a
domestic worker or kasambahay is any person engaged in domestic work
within an employment relationship such as, but not limited to: general
househelp, nursemaid or “yaya”, cook, gardener, or laundry person, but
shall exclude any person who performs domestic work only occasionally
or sporadically and not on an occupational basis.
The term does not include
children who are under foster family arrangement, and are provided
access to education and given an allowance incidental to education,
i.e. “baon”, transportation, school projects and school activities.
Barangay Kasambahay Desk
In July 2013, the DILG
directed barangays to have Kasambahay Desks. Barangay chairpersons
were ordered to devise a system to ensure the registration of all
kasambahays in their barangays including an on-line registration
through their official website or e-mail.
The KR Form 1 and the
Kontrata sa Paglilingkod sa Tahanan are available at the barangay and
city or municipal Public Employment Service Office (PESO). Both forms
are also downloadable at www.dilg.gov.ph and www.dole.gov.ph.
In case of termination of
the contract, employers ought to immediately notify the Kasambahay
Desk for updating purposes.
The disclosure of
information about the kasambahay and the employer by the barangay and
the local PESO is subject to compliance with the requirements of RA
No. 10173 (Data Privacy Act of 2012) and other existing laws,
otherwise, violators shall be subjected to fine or imprisonment.