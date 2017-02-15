Army troops scores
against NPA rebels in Northern Samar
By DPAO, 8ID PA
February 15, 2017
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – Troops of 43rd Infantry Battalion, 8ID, PA led by 1Lt.
Edsel Ryan B. Celebre engaged NPA rebels under their leader Salvador
Nordan a.k.a “Badok” while conducting combat operations against
lawless elements at Sitio Cabaywa, Brgy. Santander, Bobon, Northern
Samar on February 14, 2017.
The fire fight lasted for
about five minutes that resulted to one (1) NPA killed identified as
Bernadette Lutao a.k.a. “Kakan”, the wife of “Badok,” and the recovery
of one (1) improvised explosive device (IED) and three (3) cellular
phones.
The use of IED is restricted
under the United Nations Geneva Convention because of its
indiscriminate effects and humanitarian harm it can cause to innocent
civilians as well as a violation of the Comprehensive Agreement on
Respect for Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law between
the Government of the Republic of the Philippines and the CPP-NPA-NDF.
In a statement by Maj.
General Raul M. Farnacio, he said that the NPAs have been using IEDs
as of their weapons of choice without consideration on the welfare of
the civilian populace. “The NPA has been deliberately violating the
human rights with their production and employment of IEDs and their
continuous disruption of the peaceful lives of our fellow Filipinos
especially those in the far-flung barangays,” he stated.
“This accomplishment is a
triumph for the collective effort of the local government unit and
agencies, 8ID, and our civilian constituents to attain just and
lasting peace in Northern Samar. Filipinos want peace and it is high
time for our fellow Filipinos who were misled to join the NPA to lay
down their arms and lead their lives away from armed struggle,”
Farnacio urged.
Since the lifting of the
ceasefire by President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, 8ID troops have been
conducting security operations in the region as part of their mandate.
“Rest assured that your Army in Eastern Visayas are tirelessly
committed to serve and secure the people within the bounds of respect
of Human Rights, International Humanitarian Law, and Rule of Law,“
Farnacio added.