1st Joint AFP-PNP Media Fellowship conducted in Eastern Visayas

By DPAO, 8ID PA

February 23, 2017

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – Envisioning the role of media in the society as one of the pillars of democracy, the 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division together with Police Regional Office Region 8 organized the pioneering joint AFP-PNP Media Fellowship to all media members in Eastern Visayas held at Matapat Hall, PRO8, Camp Ruperto Kangleon, Palo, Leyte last February 22, 2017.

The activity which was attended by 56 media practitioner from different outlets in Region 8 aimed to strengthen the relationship of the AFP and PNP to the press. It also gave an opportunity for the officials of 8ID and PRO8 to discuss with the media about the AFP Development Support and Security Plan “Kapayapaan” and the PNP’s program and effort in cleansing and exercising disciplinary actions to any police members that violate the policies and directives especially those who are involved in any illegal activities, respectively.

PCSupt Elmer C Beltejar, said in his message: “The PNP in Region 8 looks up to the media as our partner in the pursuit of genuine change. Undeniably, the media possesses an immense power needed for the country to function well as a democracy.”