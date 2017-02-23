The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
 

1st Joint AFP-PNP Media Fellowship conducted in Eastern Visayas

By DPAO, 8ID PA
February 23, 2017

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – Envisioning the role of media in the society as one of the pillars of democracy, the 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division together with Police Regional Office Region 8 organized the pioneering joint AFP-PNP Media Fellowship to all media members in Eastern Visayas held at Matapat Hall, PRO8, Camp Ruperto Kangleon, Palo, Leyte last February 22, 2017.

The activity which was attended by 56 media practitioner from different outlets in Region 8 aimed to strengthen the relationship of the AFP and PNP to the press. It also gave an opportunity for the officials of 8ID and PRO8 to discuss with the media about the AFP Development Support and Security Plan “Kapayapaan” and the PNP’s program and effort in cleansing and exercising disciplinary actions to any police members that violate the policies and directives especially those who are involved in any illegal activities, respectively.

PCSupt Elmer C Beltejar, said in his message: “The PNP in Region 8 looks up to the media as our partner in the pursuit of genuine change. Undeniably, the media possesses an immense power needed for the country to function well as a democracy.”

Maj. Gen. Raul M Farnacio AFP appreciated the time and efforts of the press in taking part of the fellowship. “I want to personally thank 8ID Press Corps for continuing to play an integral role in bringing the Army in Eastern Visayas, its accomplishments, and its development projects to the consciousness of the Filipino people. And I know we can now count on the members of the PNP Press Corps to give additional voice for our call for peace and unity in Region 8,” Farnacio said.

 

 