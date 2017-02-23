1st Joint AFP-PNP
Media Fellowship conducted in Eastern Visayas
By DPAO, 8ID PA
February 23, 2017
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – Envisioning the role of media in the society as one of the
pillars of democracy, the 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division
together with Police Regional Office Region 8 organized the pioneering
joint AFP-PNP Media Fellowship to all media members in Eastern Visayas
held at Matapat Hall, PRO8, Camp Ruperto Kangleon, Palo, Leyte last
February 22, 2017.
The activity which was
attended by 56 media practitioner from different outlets in Region 8
aimed to strengthen the relationship of the AFP and PNP to the press.
It also gave an opportunity for the officials of 8ID and PRO8 to
discuss with the media about the AFP Development Support and Security
Plan “Kapayapaan” and the PNP’s program and effort in cleansing and
exercising disciplinary actions to any police members that violate the
policies and directives especially those who are involved in any
illegal activities, respectively.
PCSupt Elmer C Beltejar,
said in his message: “The PNP in Region 8 looks up to the media as our
partner in the pursuit of genuine change. Undeniably, the media
possesses an immense power needed for the country to function well as
a democracy.”
Maj. Gen. Raul M Farnacio
AFP appreciated the time and efforts of the press in taking part of
the fellowship. “I want to personally thank 8ID Press Corps for
continuing to play an integral role in bringing the Army in Eastern
Visayas, its accomplishments, and its development projects to the
consciousness of the Filipino people. And I know we can now count on
the members of the PNP Press Corps to give additional voice for our
call for peace and unity in Region 8,” Farnacio said.