Samar I proposes P302.932 million tourism projects

By LEVIRESA GETIGAN-BARNIZO

April 5, 2017

CALBAYOG CITY – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Samar First District Engineering Office (SFDEO) proposes a total amount of P302,932,000.000 for four (4) tourism projects under its jurisdiction for the year 2018 under the DPWH-DOT Convergence program.

A project cost amounting to P200 Million is proposed for the Improvement/Construction of 5.660 kilometers Portland Cement Concrete Pavement (PCCP) with 6.1 meters width and 230 mm. thickness of Sto. Niño Circumferential Road, Sto. Niño, Samar.

Some P30 Million is proposed for the concreting of 900.0 linear meters PCCP with 3.0 meters half lane width and 230 mm thickness, Access Road from Brgy. Rizal II leading to Mapaso Hotspring, Oquendo District, Calbayog City, Samar.

Meanwhile, some P50 Million, is proposed for the concreting of 1450.0 linear meters PCCP with 3.0 meters half lane width and 230 mm thickness of the Access Road from Brgy. Lungsob leading to Guinogoan Cave, Calbayog City, Samar.

The proposed project cost for the concreting of 1000 linear meters road with 6.00 meters width and 230 mm thickness is P22.932 million of the Access Road from Brgy. Caglanipao Sur leading to Busay Falls, Brgy. Caglanipao, Tinambacan District, Calbayog City, Samar.