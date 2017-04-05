Samar I proposes
P302.932 million tourism projects
By LEVIRESA GETIGAN-BARNIZO
April 5, 2017
CALBAYOG CITY – The
Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Samar First District
Engineering Office (SFDEO) proposes a total amount of P302,932,000.000
for four (4) tourism projects under its jurisdiction for the year 2018
under the DPWH-DOT Convergence program.
A project cost amounting to
P200 Million is proposed for the Improvement/Construction of 5.660
kilometers Portland Cement Concrete Pavement (PCCP) with 6.1 meters
width and 230 mm. thickness of Sto. Niño Circumferential Road, Sto.
Niño, Samar.
Some P30 Million is proposed
for the concreting of 900.0 linear meters PCCP with 3.0 meters half
lane width and 230 mm thickness, Access Road from Brgy. Rizal II
leading to Mapaso Hotspring, Oquendo District, Calbayog City, Samar.
Meanwhile, some P50 Million, is proposed for the concreting of 1450.0
linear meters PCCP with 3.0 meters half lane width and 230 mm
thickness of the Access Road from Brgy. Lungsob leading to Guinogoan
Cave, Calbayog City, Samar.
The proposed project cost
for the concreting of 1000 linear meters road with 6.00 meters width
and 230 mm thickness is P22.932 million of the Access Road from Brgy.
Caglanipao Sur leading to Busay Falls, Brgy. Caglanipao, Tinambacan
District, Calbayog City, Samar.
SFDEO submitted the
pertinent documents for the possible approval of the proposed projects
by the Department of Tourism. Approval of the said proposed projects
signifies increase of domestic and foreign tourists visiting the said
tourist attractions in Calbayog and the booming of economic activities
of the locals in the concerned villages.