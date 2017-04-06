Car Awards Group,
Inc. (CAGI) kick starts a packed 2017 season
April 6, 2017
MANILA – To start the
ball rolling for the new 2017 season, the Car Awards Group, Inc. (CAGI)
held their momentous launch events at the Manila International Auto
Show (MIAS) at the World Trade Center in Pasay City last March 31,
2017.
With the continuous vision
of keeping the Filipino consumer informed of the best cars for sale in
the market, CAGI not only kick started the rigorous search for the
best vehicles contending in the Car of the Year Philippines (COTY-P)
and Truck of the Year Philippines (TOTY-P) awards, but also opened the
doors to the world of two-wheelers with the inauguration of the
Motorcycle of the Year Philippines (MOTY-P).
“By welcoming new blood into
our fold, the organization is expanding its reach, and tapping into
the expertise of the motorcycle media to adapt our successful model,”
said CAGI president Ronald de los Reyes during a speech.
"We believe that it's about
time that we also give due recognition to our fellow two-wheeled
contemporaries on the road," he added.
Special guests representing
various sectors of government graced the launching ceremonies, such as
Department of Tourism assistant secretary Inaki Jose and Department of
Public Works and Highways undersecretary Atty. Karen Jimeno.
"The state of our country's
infrastructure affects our car preferences,” Jimeno mentioned in her
speech as she related the event to current local issues.
Since 2004, CAGI prides
itself of holding annual test fests, where all vehicle entries go
through a strict process of classification and sorting, before they
are subjected to qualitative (consumer) and quantitative (performance)
testing. Qualitative testing uses predetermined consumer metrics like
the ride, fit, and feel, while quantitative testing uses GPS-based
hardware to measure handling, braking and acceleration. Each year,
winners for each category are announced, and from that winning pool
emerges the year’s COTY-P, TOTY-P and this time, the MOTY-P.
“We expect more than a 100
motor vehicles consisting of cars, pickups and motorcycles to be
tested this season,” de los Reyes shared.
Aside from the official
launch in MIAS, the usual Test Fest in September and October; and the
awards night in November, this year’s season will include various
dealer talks in April and May, test demonstrations in June and July,
and the television special in December – thus further adding more
excitement to the jam-packed season.
For the third straight year,
www.Carmudi.com.ph presents this endeavor while internationally
respected auditing firm KPMG is once again on-board as partner. The
latter will be in-charge of all the data handling during the testing
process, which consists of data gathering, tabulation, and up to the
final audit and release of the official results.
Car Awards Group, Inc. is
comprised of members from the following media entities: Business
Mirror, Cebu Daily News, Daily Tribune, Malaya Business Insight,
Manila Bulletin, Philippine Daily Inquirer, Philippine Star, The
Manila Times, Bulgar, Abante Tonite, Mindanao Daily News, AQ Magazine,
Autocar.Ph, C! Magazine, Motorcycle Magazine, Power Wheels Magazine,
Top Gear Philippines, 2nerMagazine.com, Carmudi Magazine, Iginition.ph,
Interaksyon.com, Kotse.com, ManilaSpeak.com, MotionCars.com, Ride and
Drive Phils., Speed by MP Turbo, SprocketPh.com, TessDrive.com,
TimeAttackManila.com, Yugatech.com, DZMM, Inside Motoring on DZRJ 810
AM, Mellow 94.7, Motoring sa DZME, The Motoring Page on Mellow 94.7
FM, ABS-CBN, Auto Review, Spotlight TV.