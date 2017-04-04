DILG turns over
transport terminal to Hinundayan
By DIANNE O. DUARTE
April 4, 2017
HINUNDAYAN, Southern
Leyte – The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG)
turned over on March 29, 2017 the completed P3M-worth Transport
Terminal to the Municipal Government of Hinundayan.
The Turn-Over Ceremony was
kicked off with a blessing officiated by Rev. Fr. Ricarte Olayvar,
followed by the ceremonial ribbon cutting. Gracing the event was the
DILG RO 8’s PDMU Head, Engr. Ofelia M. Pido, along with DILG Southern
Leyte OIC-Provincial Director, Jesus P. Naquila, and Cluster Head,
Geraldine C. Maquelabit.
Funded thru DILG’s Bottom
Up-Budgeting (BUB) Program, the multi-million-peso project was also
made possible thru the commendable efforts of MLGOO Edgar S. Bayano
and under the dynamic leadership of Mayor Alfredo M. Lagumbay and Vice
Mayor Elisa C. Cadingan. In his speech, PD Jesus P. Naquila,
encouraged the CSOs to continue their active participation in the
monitoring of all government projects, not just the DILG’s. Meanwhile,
Engr. Pido expressed her great joy as well as her high hopes for the
completed project to spur more economic activities in Hinundayan.
Mayor Lagumbay upon
receiving the symbolic key expressed his deepest gratitude to all who
became instrumental to the completion of the project, and with great
sense of pride asserted that the completed project is a standing proof
that Hinundayan always puts to good works anything they’re given with,
and given the necessary assistance, “Hinundayan can!”
In attendance also were the
local functionaries of LGU Hinundayan as well as the active Civil
Society Organizations.