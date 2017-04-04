DILG turns over transport terminal to Hinundayan

By DIANNE O. DUARTE

April 4, 2017

HINUNDAYAN, Southern Leyte – The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) turned over on March 29, 2017 the completed P3M-worth Transport Terminal to the Municipal Government of Hinundayan.

The Turn-Over Ceremony was kicked off with a blessing officiated by Rev. Fr. Ricarte Olayvar, followed by the ceremonial ribbon cutting. Gracing the event was the DILG RO 8’s PDMU Head, Engr. Ofelia M. Pido, along with DILG Southern Leyte OIC-Provincial Director, Jesus P. Naquila, and Cluster Head, Geraldine C. Maquelabit.

Funded thru DILG’s Bottom Up-Budgeting (BUB) Program, the multi-million-peso project was also made possible thru the commendable efforts of MLGOO Edgar S. Bayano and under the dynamic leadership of Mayor Alfredo M. Lagumbay and Vice Mayor Elisa C. Cadingan. In his speech, PD Jesus P. Naquila, encouraged the CSOs to continue their active participation in the monitoring of all government projects, not just the DILG’s. Meanwhile, Engr. Pido expressed her great joy as well as her high hopes for the completed project to spur more economic activities in Hinundayan.

Mayor Lagumbay upon receiving the symbolic key expressed his deepest gratitude to all who became instrumental to the completion of the project, and with great sense of pride asserted that the completed project is a standing proof that Hinundayan always puts to good works anything they’re given with, and given the necessary assistance, “Hinundayan can!”