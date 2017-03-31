

Some of the 84 agrarian reform beneficiaries pose, after their ceremonial installation to their awarded lot under the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program, with officials from the Department of Agrarian Reform, Registry of Deeds and local government unit together with representatives from the RIGHTS Network and CARITAS. (Jose Alsmith L. Soria)

DAR installs 84 beneficiaries

By JOSE ALSMITH L. SORIA

March 31, 2017

SAN MIGUEL, Leyte – After over 20 years of waiting the 84 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) here were finally installed by the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) to their awarded lots within the Leyte Sab-a Basin Development Authority.

In 1991, DAR handed a collective certificate of landownership award (CLOA) numbered OC-4, covering Lot 1578 in Barangay Capilihan to the beneficiaries under the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP) but failed to install them due to harassment by other farmers in the area.

Leyte Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer Renato Badilla who issued the writ of installation disclosed during the ceremonial installation that the area measures 207 hectares.

In September last year, DAR conducted the subdivision survey and revalidation of ARBs to check if those mentioned in the CLOA are still around.

Remegia Labaclado, one of the ARBs installed, wished in her message that the individual CLOAs be released to them soon. She also said that they will immediately till the land and make it productive after having been deprived for two decades.

Meanwhile, Regional Director Sheila Enciso directed DAR’s Program Beneficiaries Development Division to discuss with the ARBs appropriate projects that would help increase the farmer’s production and income and submit immediately the project proposals to the central office for funding.