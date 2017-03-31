|
Some
of the 84 agrarian reform beneficiaries pose, after their
ceremonial installation to their awarded lot under the
Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program, with officials from the
Department of Agrarian Reform, Registry of Deeds and local
government unit together with representatives from the RIGHTS
Network and CARITAS. (Jose Alsmith L. Soria)
DAR installs 84
beneficiaries
By JOSE ALSMITH L. SORIA
March 31, 2017
SAN MIGUEL, Leyte –
After over 20 years of waiting the 84 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs)
here were finally installed by the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR)
to their awarded lots within the Leyte Sab-a Basin Development
Authority.
In 1991, DAR handed a
collective certificate of landownership award (CLOA) numbered OC-4,
covering Lot 1578 in Barangay Capilihan to the beneficiaries under the
Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP) but failed to install
them due to harassment by other farmers in the area.
Leyte Provincial Agrarian
Reform Program Officer Renato Badilla who issued the writ of
installation disclosed during the ceremonial installation that the
area measures 207 hectares.
In September last year, DAR
conducted the subdivision survey and revalidation of ARBs to check if
those mentioned in the CLOA are still around.
Remegia Labaclado, one of
the ARBs installed, wished in her message that the individual CLOAs be
released to them soon. She also said that they will immediately till
the land and make it productive after having been deprived for two
decades.
Meanwhile, Regional Director
Sheila Enciso directed DAR’s Program Beneficiaries Development
Division to discuss with the ARBs appropriate projects that would help
increase the farmer’s production and income and submit immediately the
project proposals to the central office for funding.
Meanwhile, Badilla likewise
acknowledged the partnership that has been established between DAR and
the Rights, the non-government organization assisting these farmers,
which resulted to their installation.