NPA attacks CAFGU
detachment, wounding 4 civilians
By DPAO, 8ID PA
March 31, 2017
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – On March 30, 2017, a day after the 48th NPA Founding
Anniversary, a series of attacks was perpetrated by communist
terrorists in different military detachments as part of their
offensive operation against government forces. Among these is the NPA
attack on the Geparayan CAA Detachment located at Brgy. Geparayan,
Silvino Lobos, Northern Samar.
More or less 150 NPAs
attacked the detachment which is surrounded by the community of the
Brgy. Geparayan which resulted to the casualty of four civilians,
namely, Genalyn C. Tulin, 31 y/o; Jocelyn Tulin, 12 y/o; Danica Tulin,
10 y/o and Ruby Jane Tulin, 2 y/o, burning of the detachment, and the
loss of one (1) M60; one (1) R4A3; four (4) carbine rifles; five (5)
garand rifles and one (1) Harris handheld radio.
The atrocity proved once
again that the NPA is no longer concern for the well-being of
civilians who are considered non-combatants and a clear manifestation
that the communist terrorists do not abide to the Human Rights,
International Humanitarian Law and Rule of Law.
To achieve lasting peace and
development, your Army in Eastern Visayas is calling the stakeholders
and the general public to support the government forces in fighting
these communist terrorists. Everyone is highly encouraged to report to
any nearest military units any NPA sightings in their area.
Despite this unfortunate
incident, rest assured that the 8ID will continuously conduct massive
combat operation to deter the evil plans of the NPA and other lawless
elements against our peace-loving people in Eastern Visayas.