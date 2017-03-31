The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
 

NPA attacks CAFGU detachment, wounding 4 civilians

By DPAO, 8ID PA
March 31, 2017

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – On March 30, 2017, a day after the 48th NPA Founding Anniversary, a series of attacks was perpetrated by communist terrorists in different military detachments as part of their offensive operation against government forces. Among these is the NPA attack on the Geparayan CAA Detachment located at Brgy. Geparayan, Silvino Lobos, Northern Samar.

More or less 150 NPAs attacked the detachment which is surrounded by the community of the Brgy. Geparayan which resulted to the casualty of four civilians, namely, Genalyn C. Tulin, 31 y/o; Jocelyn Tulin, 12 y/o; Danica Tulin, 10 y/o and Ruby Jane Tulin, 2 y/o, burning of the detachment, and the loss of one (1) M60; one (1) R4A3; four (4) carbine rifles; five (5) garand rifles and one (1) Harris handheld radio.

The atrocity proved once again that the NPA is no longer concern for the well-being of civilians who are considered non-combatants and a clear manifestation that the communist terrorists do not abide to the Human Rights, International Humanitarian Law and Rule of Law.

To achieve lasting peace and development, your Army in Eastern Visayas is calling the stakeholders and the general public to support the government forces in fighting these communist terrorists. Everyone is highly encouraged to report to any nearest military units any NPA sightings in their area.

Despite this unfortunate incident, rest assured that the 8ID will continuously conduct massive combat operation to deter the evil plans of the NPA and other lawless elements against our peace-loving people in Eastern Visayas.

 

 