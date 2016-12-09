Philippine Airlines
and Bombardier finalize order for up to 12 Q400 aircraft
- Order confirms airline as
launch customer of two-class, 86-seat Q400 aircraft
December 9, 2016
TORONTO, Ontario –
Bombardier Commercial Aircraft announced today that it has finalized a
firm purchase agreement with Philippine Airlines, Inc., flag carrier
of the Philippines, consistent with the Letter of Intent announced on
October 14, 2016. The purchase agreement includes a firm order for
five Q400 aircraft and purchase rights for an additional seven Q400
aircraft.
Based on the list price of the Q400 aircraft, the firm order is valued
at approximately US $165 million and could increase to US $401
million, should Philippine Airlines exercise all its purchase rights.
"With the lowest seat-mile costs in the regional aircraft market, the
extra-capacity, two-class Q400 aircraft will offer Philippine Airlines
significant opportunities to differentiate itself competitively," said
Fred Cromer, President, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. "The Q400
aircraft is the ideal solution for the airline as it develops its
domestic operations network from secondary hubs and increases
intra-island connectivity."
"As we strive to become a top-rated airline, the Q Series family of
aircraft has enabled us to develop our business model into one which
efficiently meets our domestic route requirements while providing our
passengers with a full service onboard experience", said Jaime J
Bautista, President and Chief Operating Officer, Philippine Airlines.
"We are proud of our collaboration with Bombardier and welcome the
first modern and innovatively configured two-class, 86-seat Q400
aircraft to our growing fleet."
The five firm-ordered Q400 aircraft are expected to be delivered
throughout 2017.
Bombardier's customer support network for commercial aircraft in the
Asia-Pacific region includes Regional Support Offices in Singapore,
Narita (Tokyo), Sydney, Beijing, Shanghai and Mumbai, as well as Parts
Depots in Sydney, Beijing and Singapore. Operating from the company's
regional office located in Singapore, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft's
sales and marketing team is well positioned to provide
industry-leading solutions to its current and prospective customers.
About the Q400 Aircraft
Designed as a modern, 21st-century turboprop, the Q400 aircraft is the
most recent development in the Q Series family of aircraft. It
provides unmatched performance, operational flexibility and passenger
comfort. In addition to the standard single-class configuration, Q400
aircraft are available with a two-class interior for enhanced
passenger comfort; in an extra-capacity configuration offering up to
90 seats for higher-density markets; and in a cargo-passenger combi
configuration.
Thanks to its combination of turboprop attributes, jet-like features,
industry-leading passenger experience and environmental footprint, the
Q400 aircraft is exceptionally versatile and can be adapted to a
variety of business models. By offering a 30 per cent reduction in
fuel burn over the jets it often replaces, the Q400 aircraft radically
reduces carbon emissions and increases cost efficiency. Its high-speed
cruise – 160 km/h faster than conventional turboprops – places the
aircraft's flight time within minutes of jet schedules, at the same
seat cost as larger single-aisle jets. Its large propellers operate at
a lower RPM, generating more power with less noise and making it a
friendly option for city centres.
The Q400 aircraft family includes over 60 owners and operators in
almost 40 countries. The worldwide fleet has logged more than 6.9
million flight hours and has transported more than 429 million
passengers. Long recognized as a high-value asset by operators, the
Q400 aircraft is now also attracting growing interest from the leasing
community.
Bombardier has recorded firm orders for a total of 571 Q400 aircraft.
About Philippine Airlines
Philippine Airlines (PAL) is the flag carrier of the Philippines.
Headquartered in Manila, PAL celebrates its 75th anniversary this year
as the first commercial airline in Asia. Operating out of its hubs at
Ninoy Aquino International Airport of Manila and Mactan-Cebu
International Airport of Cebu, Philippine Airlines serves 30
destinations in the Philippines and over 43 destinations in Southeast
Asia, East Asia, Middle East, Oceania, North America and Europe.