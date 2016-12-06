Negosyo Centers now
403; DTI to add more
By DTI-ROG
December 6, 2016
MAKATI CITY – The
Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) have already surpassed its
target of 150 Negosyo Centers for 2016 after continuously launching
centers nationwide - with the centers now totaling at 403.
For 2016, there have been
203 Negosyo Centers launched after the Department set a supposed
target of 150.
DTI Regional Operations
Group Supervising Undersecretary Zenaida Maglaya said that the
launching of these Negosyo Centers is in line with the Republic Act
No. 10644 or the Go Negosyo Act.
Maglaya said MSMEs or
entrepreneurs can visit these centers for access to information,
business name registration, access to finance, access to market and
access to training.
“We are proud that we have
established more Negosyo Centers more than what we have expected to
establish. We did not expect to surpass our target of 150 centers for
2016 but we did to support the growth of MSMEs in the country,”
Maglaya said, adding that NCs will help in achieving job generation
and inclusive growth.
The Republic Act No. 10644
or the Go Negosyo Act aims to help micro, small and medium enterprises
(MSMEs), promote ease of doing business, facilitate access to grants
and other forms of financial assistance, Shared Service Facilities (SSF)
and other equipment, and other support for MSMEs through national
government agencies (NGAs), ensure management guidance, assistance and
improvement of the working conditions of MSMEs; and facilitate market
access and linkaging services for entrepreneurs.
Meanwhile, the DTI National
Capital Regional Office will launch its eight (8th) Negosyo Center in
the metropolis, and first Negosyo Center in the City of Malabon on
December 6, 2016. Thus, hiking the number of Negosyo Centers to 403.
The center is located at
Malabon City Hall Annex Building F. Sevilla Boulevard, San Agustin in
Malabon City.
The presence of the Negosyo
Center in cities, municipalities and provinces aims to provide better
access and more efficient services to MSMEs.
As of December 2, 2016,
there are 403 Negosyo Centers nationwide since its inception in 2014.
Of the total number of centers, 225 are located in Luzon, while
Visayas and Mindanao have 90 and 88 Negosyo Centers, respectively.
With the Negosyo Centers,
the Department has assisted a total of 483,711 clients and conducted a
total 6,002 seminars for MSMEs and potential entrepreneurs nationwide.
Meanwhile, a special lane is
open to Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) at Negosyo Centers to help
OFWs who want to stay in the country for good and start a business,
with DTI noting the current situation of OFWs, especially those who
were repatriated from Saudi Arabia.
Maglaya said these special
desks will help OFWs and their families start a business and have the
option to either pursue it and remain in the country for good or
continue working abroad and leaving the business to their families or
relatives.