Negosyo Centers now 403; DTI to add more

By DTI-ROG

December 6, 2016

MAKATI CITY – The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) have already surpassed its target of 150 Negosyo Centers for 2016 after continuously launching centers nationwide - with the centers now totaling at 403.

For 2016, there have been 203 Negosyo Centers launched after the Department set a supposed target of 150.

DTI Regional Operations Group Supervising Undersecretary Zenaida Maglaya said that the launching of these Negosyo Centers is in line with the Republic Act No. 10644 or the Go Negosyo Act.

Maglaya said MSMEs or entrepreneurs can visit these centers for access to information, business name registration, access to finance, access to market and access to training.

“We are proud that we have established more Negosyo Centers more than what we have expected to establish. We did not expect to surpass our target of 150 centers for 2016 but we did to support the growth of MSMEs in the country,” Maglaya said, adding that NCs will help in achieving job generation and inclusive growth.

The Republic Act No. 10644 or the Go Negosyo Act aims to help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), promote ease of doing business, facilitate access to grants and other forms of financial assistance, Shared Service Facilities (SSF) and other equipment, and other support for MSMEs through national government agencies (NGAs), ensure management guidance, assistance and improvement of the working conditions of MSMEs; and facilitate market access and linkaging services for entrepreneurs.

Meanwhile, the DTI National Capital Regional Office will launch its eight (8th) Negosyo Center in the metropolis, and first Negosyo Center in the City of Malabon on December 6, 2016. Thus, hiking the number of Negosyo Centers to 403.

The center is located at Malabon City Hall Annex Building F. Sevilla Boulevard, San Agustin in Malabon City.

The presence of the Negosyo Center in cities, municipalities and provinces aims to provide better access and more efficient services to MSMEs.

As of December 2, 2016, there are 403 Negosyo Centers nationwide since its inception in 2014. Of the total number of centers, 225 are located in Luzon, while Visayas and Mindanao have 90 and 88 Negosyo Centers, respectively.

With the Negosyo Centers, the Department has assisted a total of 483,711 clients and conducted a total 6,002 seminars for MSMEs and potential entrepreneurs nationwide.

Meanwhile, a special lane is open to Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) at Negosyo Centers to help OFWs who want to stay in the country for good and start a business, with DTI noting the current situation of OFWs, especially those who were repatriated from Saudi Arabia.