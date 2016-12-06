The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
 

Follow samarnews on Twitter
 
 
more news...

Global public health advocates open new fronts in war on tobacco

Cayetano: PH's AIIB membership crucial to sustaining economic growth

Drug-related killings must stop and the perpetrators should be held accountable

8ID welcomes gov’t disater response chief

New gov’t blueprint for decent employment envisions 7.5 million jobs by 2022

Senate panel includes casinos in AMLA to fortify law

8ID supports 18-day campaign to end VAW

Duterte inaugurates mega drug rehabilitation center

 
 

 

 

 

 
 

Negosyo Centers now 403; DTI to add more

By DTI-ROG
December 6, 2016

MAKATI CITY – The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) have already surpassed its target of 150 Negosyo Centers for 2016 after continuously launching centers nationwide - with the centers now totaling at 403.

For 2016, there have been 203 Negosyo Centers launched after the Department set a supposed target of 150.

DTI Regional Operations Group Supervising Undersecretary Zenaida Maglaya said that the launching of these Negosyo Centers is in line with the Republic Act No. 10644 or the Go Negosyo Act.

Maglaya said MSMEs or entrepreneurs can visit these centers for access to information, business name registration, access to finance, access to market and access to training.

“We are proud that we have established more Negosyo Centers more than what we have expected to establish. We did not expect to surpass our target of 150 centers for 2016 but we did to support the growth of MSMEs in the country,” Maglaya said, adding that NCs will help in achieving job generation and inclusive growth.

The Republic Act No. 10644 or the Go Negosyo Act aims to help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), promote ease of doing business, facilitate access to grants and other forms of financial assistance, Shared Service Facilities (SSF) and other equipment, and other support for MSMEs through national government agencies (NGAs), ensure management guidance, assistance and improvement of the working conditions of MSMEs; and facilitate market access and linkaging services for entrepreneurs.

Meanwhile, the DTI National Capital Regional Office will launch its eight (8th) Negosyo Center in the metropolis, and first Negosyo Center in the City of Malabon on December 6, 2016. Thus, hiking the number of Negosyo Centers to 403.

The center is located at Malabon City Hall Annex Building F. Sevilla Boulevard, San Agustin in Malabon City.

The presence of the Negosyo Center in cities, municipalities and provinces aims to provide better access and more efficient services to MSMEs.

As of December 2, 2016, there are 403 Negosyo Centers nationwide since its inception in 2014. Of the total number of centers, 225 are located in Luzon, while Visayas and Mindanao have 90 and 88 Negosyo Centers, respectively.

With the Negosyo Centers, the Department has assisted a total of 483,711 clients and conducted a total 6,002 seminars for MSMEs and potential entrepreneurs nationwide.

Meanwhile, a special lane is open to Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) at Negosyo Centers to help OFWs who want to stay in the country for good and start a business, with DTI noting the current situation of OFWs, especially those who were repatriated from Saudi Arabia.

Maglaya said these special desks will help OFWs and their families start a business and have the option to either pursue it and remain in the country for good or continue working abroad and leaving the business to their families or relatives.

 

 