Drug-related
killings must stop and the perpetrators should be held accountable
By KARAPATAN via the Asian
Human Rights Commission
December 6, 2016
Karapatan today joined RISE
UP!, a campaign initiated by faith-based groups, institutions and
people’s organizations against the drug menace and for the protection
of human and people’s rights against drug-related extrajudicial
killings, in a protest action in front of the Department of Interior
and Local Government office in Quezon City.
"Drug-related killings must
stop and the perpetrators should be held accountable, whether
government officials, police officers, or drug cartel operatives. It
is unacceptable that the killings are justified or merely explained as
'killed in legitimate police operations,' 'nanlaban' or 'killed by
unidentified assailants,'" Clamor said.
"Majority of the victims of
drug-related killings come from poor communities. Their families chose
not to pursue investigation and prosecution against the perpetrators
out of fear and lack of resources. Thus, the climate of impunity
reigns," Clamor said. Karapatan called on the public “to uphold
people’s and human rights amid a system that breeds the existence and
proliferation of the illegal drug trade.”
“We will support efforts to
educate the general public on the roots and impact of the global drug
on the Filipino people, to document cases of drug-related killings,
and to advocate against the brazen impunity by which these killings
are conducted in direct violation of the right to due process,” said
Jigs Clamor, Karapatan Deputy Secretary General.
Karapatan previously
reported the use of President Rodrigo Duterte’s war against drugs in
the conduct of counter-insurgency operations of the Philippine
National Police in San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan, where four farmer
activists were illegally arrested and detained last October on charges
related to the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 (Republic Act
RA 9165).
The farmers’ personal
belongings were taken and their families were traumatized. They were
wrongly accused as members of the New People’s Army (NPA) and one of
them was mauled. The four are members of the Karahumi Farmers
Association (KFA), an organization that has long been resisting the
landgrabbing of more than 1,000 hectares of agricultural lands in
Bulacan. Police authorities planted evidence against them. “Batak kami
sa trabaho, hindi kami batak sa droga,” said one of the arrested
farmers.
Three of the farmer
activists were released from detention, while another KFA member, Romy
“Nonoy” Gaitero, remains in jail.
“We are also receiving
disturbing reports that the Armed Forces of the Philippines, even
while the GRP has declared a unilateral ceasefire in relation to its
peacetalks with the NDFP, continues military operations under Oplan
Bayanihan by encamping in civilian communities, threatening and
harassing civilians suspected of being members of the NPA and conducts
census of residents in the guise of Oplan Tokhang,” said Clamor.
Karapatan reiterated its
call to Duterte to stop drug-related killings and to respect the
people’s rights to due process.
“The drug menace can be
eliminated without curtailing the basic rights of the people,
especially of the poor. In fact, it is through upholding the rights of
the people, especially social and economic rights, that the people can
repudiate the use and trade of illegal drugs. The government should
instead strive to improve the living conditions of the Filipinos,
especially the marginalized, by providing them secure jobs with living
wages, free education and health care, and land to cultivate,” Clamor
concluded.