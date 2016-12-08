|
Technical Vocational and Livelihood (TVL) Workshop Building in
Information Communication Technology (ICT) High School of
Eastern Biliran in Caibiran, Biliran. The project has a contract
cost of P8M under CY 2016 Basic Educational Facilities Fund. The
completed project will give proper educational training to
senior high school students of the school for the courses:
cookery, carpentry, and electrical isolation and maintenance.
Biliran DEO’s CY
2016 school building projects accomplished 33.20%
By CHELSEA C. QUIJANO
December 8, 2016
BILIRAN – Department
of Public Works and Highways Biliran District Engineering Office (DPWH-Biliran)
is on-going on the construction of school building projects with an
accomplishment of 33.20% as of November 30, 2016.
This was informed by Engr.
Luisito Filemon A. Abad, Head of Procurement and Monitoring Unit
through Kapihan: Pulong-pulong ng Bayan on Radyo Nation FM together
with Engr. Alfredo L. Bollido, OIC-Assistant District Engineer and
Engr. Reynaldo P. Peñaflor, Chief of Quality Assurance Section (QAS).
DPWH-Biliran is tasked to
implement 16 school building projects with a program amount of P130.7M
under CY 2016 Basic Educational Facilities Fund (BEFF) of the
Department of Education (DepEd).
Out of 16 school building
projects, 4 were already completed, 10 are on-going, and 2 are Not Yet
Started (NYS).
“These two not yet started
projects are located in ICT, Caibiran because there was a failure in
soil exploration, so we have to redesign the foundation, and it needs
additional funding,” explained Abad.
Engr. Abad added that they
have already requested for an additional fund to the DepEd but until
now there was still no release of fund.
“We have already bid out
this project, the project will not be awarded unless this funding will
be received, so hopefully we can award this project on the later part
of December, and by January, we can proceed with its implementation,”
Abad informed.
When asked if school
building projects will be spilled over until first quarter of 2017,
Engr. Bollido explained that they are pressuring the contractor to
complete the school building projects funded under the FY 2015 BEFF
before end of the year.
“Ang contractor, nagpasalig
man pud sila na on or before this year ma-kompleto gayud nila ang ten
school buildings before end of the year,” Bollido said.
However, Bollido emphasized
that he is still unsure when the two NYS Projects will start because
he cannot tell when the Department of Budget Management (DBM) will
release the budget. He added that the budget was requested last
October 3 of this year.
On the other hand, the four
completed projects which are the P5.3M construction of 2 units
Technical Vocational Bldg. at Biliran National High School and
Construction of three Senior High School Unique Workshop at Cabucgayan
NSAT (P2.5M), ICT High School of Eastern Biliran (P2.5M) and Naval
School of Fisheries (P2.4M) are now ready for occupancy which will
cater the needs of the students for a better learning.
Furthermore, Abad also
informed that 20 units of rain water collector project of Biliran DEO
amounting to P3.2M were also completed. These rainwater were installed
to accumulate rainwater from the roof of school buildings and is used
to flush on toilets and in watering plants, rather than allowing it to
run off.