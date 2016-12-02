8ID welcomes gov’t
disater response chief
By DPAO, 8ID PA
December 2, 2016
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division welcomed Usec.
Ricardo B. Jalad, Executive Director, National Risk Reduction and
Management council (NDRRMC) and other representatives from the
regional, provincial and local government units and agencies last
December 02, 2016.
Usec Jalad’s visit to 8ID is
part of his itinerary to check the recovery of Eastern Visayas from
the devastation of previous super typhoons and the local governments
and other agencies’ preparedness for upcoming calamities. During his
remarks, Usec Jalad recognized the peculiarity of Region 8 as “highway
of typhoons” of the Philippines.
8th ID Assistant Division
Commander Brig. General Cesar Idio assured that “the men and women of
the 8th Infantry Division are committed in working hand in hand with
various government, non-government, civil sector and private sector
organizations in ensuring the protection and welfare of the people
during disasters or emergencies.”
The conference yielded
discussions on how to increase interoperability among members of the
regional and local DRRMC and capacitate each other in terms of
equipment especially in redundancy of communications and training.
“For our part, we are
looking forward for more capacity-building programs that we can work
together as we prepare for the unknowns of tomorrow,” Idio added.