8ID welcomes gov’t disater response chief

By DPAO, 8ID PA

December 2, 2016

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – The 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division welcomed Usec. Ricardo B. Jalad, Executive Director, National Risk Reduction and Management council (NDRRMC) and other representatives from the regional, provincial and local government units and agencies last December 02, 2016.

Usec Jalad’s visit to 8ID is part of his itinerary to check the recovery of Eastern Visayas from the devastation of previous super typhoons and the local governments and other agencies’ preparedness for upcoming calamities. During his remarks, Usec Jalad recognized the peculiarity of Region 8 as “highway of typhoons” of the Philippines.

8th ID Assistant Division Commander Brig. General Cesar Idio assured that “the men and women of the 8th Infantry Division are committed in working hand in hand with various government, non-government, civil sector and private sector organizations in ensuring the protection and welfare of the people during disasters or emergencies.”

The conference yielded discussions on how to increase interoperability among members of the regional and local DRRMC and capacitate each other in terms of equipment especially in redundancy of communications and training.