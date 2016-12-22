The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
 

Follow samarnews on Twitter
 
 
more news...

Ailing political prisoner finally released, but on bail, wishes freedom for the rest of PPs

Armed clashes in Basilan displace nearly 7,000 people

Labor group sees increase in employment in 2017 but expresses concern on rising underemployment

Good news and the fake news

Youth group questions CHED’s drug test proposal

DPWH construction of Palayan FMR project in Almeria, Biliran completed

DPWH-Biliran DEO accomplished 90.41% of 2016 infra projects

Philippine Airlines and Bombardier Finalize Order for up to 12 Q400 Aircraft

 
 

 

 

 

 
 

99 N. Samar farmers receive CLOAs from DAR

Samar farmers receive CLOA

By JOSE ALSMITH L. SORIA
December 22, 2016

MONDRAGON, Northern Samar – Ninety-nine farmers from remote vilages in this town braved the heavy rains on Friday afternoon to receive their certificates of landownership award (CLOAs) from the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR).

DAR Assistant Regional Director Ma. Fe Malinao assisted by Mayor Mario Madera handed to the beneficiaries the 118 CLOAs covering a combined area of 123.8 hectares of farmlands situated in Barangays Talolora and La Trinidad in this town.

The distribution was held at the covered court of the municipal hall amid heavy rains.

Malinao, Madera and DAR Northern Samar Legal Chief Atty. Edsel Ballicud repeatedly stressed to the agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) not to sell or mortgage their awarded lands under the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP) as stated in the CLOA.

Moreover, Ballicud explained to the ARBs their roles, obligations and responsibilities as recipients of the land transfer program.

Malinao added that DAR also provides support services to ARBs to improve farm production that would eventually lead to increased income.

 

 