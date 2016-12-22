99 N. Samar farmers
receive CLOAs from DAR
By JOSE ALSMITH L. SORIA
December 22, 2016
MONDRAGON, Northern Samar
– Ninety-nine farmers from remote vilages in this town braved the
heavy rains on Friday afternoon to receive their certificates of
landownership award (CLOAs) from the Department of Agrarian Reform
(DAR).
DAR Assistant Regional
Director Ma. Fe Malinao assisted by Mayor Mario Madera handed to the
beneficiaries the 118 CLOAs covering a combined area of 123.8 hectares
of farmlands situated in Barangays Talolora and La Trinidad in this
town.
The distribution was held at
the covered court of the municipal hall amid heavy rains.
Malinao, Madera and DAR
Northern Samar Legal Chief Atty. Edsel Ballicud repeatedly stressed to
the agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) not to sell or mortgage their
awarded lands under the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP)
as stated in the CLOA.
Moreover, Ballicud explained
to the ARBs their roles, obligations and responsibilities as
recipients of the land transfer program.
Malinao added that DAR also
provides support services to ARBs to improve farm production that
would eventually lead to increased income.