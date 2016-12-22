99 N. Samar farmers receive CLOAs from DAR

By JOSE ALSMITH L. SORIA

December 22, 2016

MONDRAGON, Northern Samar – Ninety-nine farmers from remote vilages in this town braved the heavy rains on Friday afternoon to receive their certificates of landownership award (CLOAs) from the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR).

DAR Assistant Regional Director Ma. Fe Malinao assisted by Mayor Mario Madera handed to the beneficiaries the 118 CLOAs covering a combined area of 123.8 hectares of farmlands situated in Barangays Talolora and La Trinidad in this town.

The distribution was held at the covered court of the municipal hall amid heavy rains.

Malinao, Madera and DAR Northern Samar Legal Chief Atty. Edsel Ballicud repeatedly stressed to the agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) not to sell or mortgage their awarded lands under the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP) as stated in the CLOA.

Moreover, Ballicud explained to the ARBs their roles, obligations and responsibilities as recipients of the land transfer program.