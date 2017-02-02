Former DILG
secretary Mel Sarmiento mentors Mayor Richard Gomez
By MYLES JOSEPH E. COLASITO
February 2, 2017
TACLOBAN CITY –
Former DILG Secretary Mel Senen Sarmiento, an award-winning former
mayor of Calbayog City, had a productive mentoring session with Ormoc
City Mayor Richard Gomez last January 31, 2017 at the DILG-8 Regional
Office in Tacloban City.
The conference was
facilitated by DILG Local Government Academy (LGA) and DILG-8 under
the Mentoring for Optimal Leadership and Development for Newly Elected
Officials (MOLD the NEOs) program. The mentoring relationship is bound
by a contract by the two parties with DILG and LGA, which aligns the
mentor and NEO’s expectations and guides them throughout their
mentoring time together.
According to Mayor Gomez, he
is thankful to DILG for this program is a good tool to validate how
his administration is performing. Among the topics the two discussed
in this session was long-term planning, resource mobilization, peace
and order and the environment.
Mayor Gomez seeks to pursue
initiatives they started in 2016 that involved crafting new ordinances
as part of a road map to make Ormoc a liveable, business friendly,
competitive and peaceful city.
Former Secretary Sarmiento
belongs to a pool of recognized experts in local governance tapped by
LGA to guide new mayors. He also mentors Maasin City, Southern Leyte
Mayor Nacional Mercado and Dulag, Leyte Mayor Mildred Que, with
possibly more to follow.
Sarmiento helped design MOLD
the NEOs process with LGA Executive Director Marivel Sacendoncillo
(also concurrent DILG-8 OIC-Regional Director) when he was still DILG
secretary. After his term ended, he was asked to help guide the new
mayors due to his wide experience as a Galing Pook winner and
congressman, among others.
MOLD the NEOs was crafted
with the realization that local officials are more receptive to advice
from their peers who have the credibility and experience in resolving
relevant problems.
Under MOLD the NEO, both
parties shall agree on the objectives, types of knowledge and skills
to be imparted, duration, basis, regularity, communication and their
forms of interaction, making the relationship dynamic.