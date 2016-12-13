Youth group
questions CHED’s drug test proposal
By Samahan ng Progresibong
Kabataan
December 13, 2016
QUEZON CITY – Youth
activists criticized the proposal of CHED's executive director Julito
Vitriolo to make drug testing, (1) a requirement for admission of all
incoming Higher Education Institutions’ (HEIs) students and, (2) the
retention of those currently enrolled.
The Samahan ng Progresibong
Kabataan (SPARK) strongly denounced the proposed policy as promoting a
discriminatory, stigmatizing and skewed approach to solving the drug
problem, in line with the current administration’s bloody War on
Drugs.
They observed how the
current administration has been carrying the massive anti-drug
campaign while condoning the culture of impunity, the wholesale
violation of human rights, and classifying the stockpiling corpses in
drug-infested and poverty-stricken areas as collateral damage.
Armed with the scalding
pronouncements of President Rodrigo Duterte against all drug users,
Vitriolo assumed a prerogative to declare the crafting of a policy of
sweeping mandatory drug testing to be administered as a requirement in
college admissions.
The youth group however
SPARK concurs that the youth are vulnerable to drug dependence, but it
maintains that bringing the War on Drugs in the campuses will not
solve anything, for evidently the drug war is unwinnable. Whereas
SPARK finds drug testing founded on randomness ingenuous because it
does not incriminate students tested with positive results, the group
says that the new policy proposed by Vitriolo is “outright unjust and
discriminatory.”
The group interjects that
while random drug testing is crucial to prevent further drug
dependence, a non-random mandatory one administered before a student's
admission to the school could be used as the sole benchmark on whether
or not a student should be retained in school. This prevents the very
victims of attaining a chance and exercising their primary right to
education.
“Even with the
rehabilitation, the stigma it would pose for the students who tested
positive is also not reflective of the student’s actual drug problem,”
says Clarissa Villegas of SPARK.
This is, according to SPARK,
characteristic of the prevailing attitude of Filipinos towards the
horrid War on Drugs.
SPARK believes that drug
addiction should be treated as a solvable public health issue and
cites that “addiction – or compulsive drug use despite harmful
consequences – is characterized by an inability to stop using a drug;
failure to meet work, social, or family obligations; and, sometimes
(depending on the drug), tolerance and withdrawal. These students who
are just applying for school admission may not really be exhibiting
these excessive symptoms.”
Villegas suggests that if
the current administration really wants to tackle the youth’s drug
problem, they should also start focusing on out-of-school youths by
waging a war on poverty instead.
“The right to education and
the overarching need to eliminate poverty and other forms of
exploitation should not be trumped by what it falsely seen as the
worst problem in the status quo – the drug crisis,” she asserted.
Though schools have the
right to impose distinctive requirements on students for admission,
Villegas maintains that it must be just and non-discriminatory.
In relation to such a
measure, SPARK fears that with Vitriolo’s proposal and the pending
bill before Congress seeking to lower the age limit of criminal
liability from 15 to 12 would be the “perfect combo to destroy the
youth’s chances of being a productive member of society”.
The group says that the
claim that this mandatory drug testing for college admissions will
safeguard the HEIs incumbent students from drug use is far from
established. “In addition, student applicants may not have extensively
waived their rights to privacy as to be subjected to such punitive
measures of the HEIs. This over-inclusive and non-random mandatory
drug testing program proposed by CHED is not an effective means of
dealing with the drug menace. The manifestation of reasonableness of
this testing is questionable. It should not be a measure for
disciplinary action as in the case when it is used as a standard for a
college student’s retention, for it to be fair,” she concluded.