|
Completed
Concreting of Brgy. Caucab-Sitio Palayan Phase II. The project
is under contract with BNL Construction with a contract cost of
P4.925M which involves the concrete paving of 0.384 lane Km.,
construction of RCBC, installation of Pipe Culverts and stone
masonry. The completed project will lessen the walking distance
of the residents in Sitio Palayan in transporting their
agricultural product to the market centers thus, providing them
a safer and faster transport of abaca and “palay” which are
abundant on the said mountain serving more or less 1,800
residence.
DPWH construction
of Palayan FMR project in Almeria, Biliran completed
Press Release
December 9, 2016
NAVAL, Biliran – The
newly completed Road Opening and Construction of Farm to Market Road (FMR)
project from Brgy. Caucab to Sitio Palayan, Almeria, Biliran, will
slowly pave way to new opportunities and development for the local
community.
Sitio Palayan, Caucab,
Almeria, Biliran is found at the foot of Mount Panamao and is abundant
with abaca and “palay” thus, derived the name “Palayan ng Bayan,” as
rice terraces were carved in the mountains.
The people in Palayan lived
in a small village and survive mainly with their agricultural crops.
Back then, they would travel their products to the municipality of
Almeria by foot and it would take them long hours just to deliver
their crops.
“Kung daghan ang among da’,
hinay ang among lakaw, mga duha ka-oras ang lakaw igbaw sa Caucab (If
we carry a bulk of abaca, our walk is slow and it would take us 2
hours walk in transporting our product to Upper Caucab.),” said JR
Kalinawan, 32, a manubo settler and one of the abaca farmers who would
greatly benefit from the project.
Previously, earth road from
Caucab-Sitio Palayan was rutted and sometimes become un-passable and
bringing their hard-earned products to the urban community was a
struggle.
“Kasagaran magkatumba-tumba
me labi na ingon ana pa karon ang dan, labi na ug mag-uwan-uwan lisud
gyud! Kasagaran namo dili gyud me magsakay dire ug sakyanan, magbaktas
gyud me kutob dinha sa may maayong dan (We often stumble on the rutted
sections of the road especially during rainy days when the road is
slippery. Most of us here don’t take a ride because of the rutted
road, instead we walk until we reach to the concrete paved road)”,
Kalinawan added.
The Department of Public
Works and Highways (DPWH), Biliran District Engineering Office
completed two FMR projects in Brgy. Caucab-Sitio Palayan (Phase I and
Phase II), which involves concrete paving of 0.447 lane km. for phase
I and concrete paving of 0.384 lane km. for phase II with a contract
cost of P9.85M funded under the Department of Agriculture (DA).
“Sa karon, nakabati-bati man
pud ko sa gobyerno nga kini nga ilang giproject karon, gikan daw kuno
ni sa DPWH, ang among kuan ani, dako ning among pasalamat labi na kung
kining kalsada, maderetso kini ngari kay aron ang among ginagmay nga
baligya, gaan na jud ang among pagda. (I heard that the road project
was implemented by DPWH and I am really thankful to them but if they
can stretch the road all the way up here to Sitio Palayan, we would be
really happy because we can already transport our products to market
centers without the burden of carrying it)”, said Kalinawan.
Nieves Dacunes, 52, who owns
a small sari-sari store in Sitio Palayan also shared her difficulties
in transporting her grocery items for her store although she owned a
motorcycle.
“Ako mulakaw man kay di man
ko musalig anang dan, siya (husband) musakay (motor), kay mahadlok man
ko ana, kasunog-sunog na gani ni among mga batiis sa tumba-tumba, mao
nang mulakaw ko kutob atong buyod-buyod usa ko musakay, maayo gane run
kay gamay nalang baktason. (I am afraid to ride in our motorcycle
because we had experienced so many accidents in that road that’s why
I’d rather walk than ride in our motorcycle. My husband drives the
motorcycle up to a portion of the road with a flat surface, that’s the
time that I will ride the motorcycle. That is the reason why I am
thankful for the road project because the walking distance was
lessened)”, Dacunes said.
The completion of the road
project up to Sitio Palayan will greatly lessen the burden of farmers
in transporting their farm products to market centers and residents in
travelling to the neighboring towns. This project will serve more or
less 1,800 residence.