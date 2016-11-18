|
DILG-8
Information Technology Officer Luis de Asis shows LGU
representatives the specifications of the computers donated by
the Japanese government through ADB and DILG to fast track CLUP
preparation.
ADB, DILG give out
computers for 33 Yolanda LGUs to hasten CLUP preparation
By MYLES JOSEPH E. COLASITO
November 18, 2016
TACLOBAN CITY –
Thirty-three (33) local government units battered by Super typhoon
Yolanda (Haiyan) recently received computer sets and Global
Positioning System (GPS) units and other equipment that would be
useful in improving disaster resiliency in Eastern Visayas region.
The 33 LGUs in Eastern Samar,
Samar and Leyte provinces benefited from the grant from Asian
Development Bank under the Japan Fund for Poverty Reduction (JFPR) in
cooperation with the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG),
said Regional Director Marivel Sacendoncillo of DILG-8.
The computer sets received
by these LGUs carried the highest specifications such as Core i7,
powered with 16 Gigabyte Random Access Memory (RAM), with 1 Terabyte
Portable Hard Drive, and a pocket wifi, more than enough for the needs
of municipal planning units in processing data on the Comprehensive
Land Use Plan (CLUP), said Dir. Sacendoncillo. These were paired with
two (2) hand-held GPS units for creating maps of the terrain in the
LGU.
Dir. Sacendoncillo projects
that about ten (10) LGUs would be able to complete drafts of their
respective CLUP maps by the end of the year. She added that two (2)
other computers were donated to the DILG-8 Regional Office as backup
servers for all data to be produced by the recipient LGUs.
“[The computers] are timely
and appropriate assistance extended in our effort at accurate GIS
mapping for our various programs, projects and activities. This will
go a long way in making our communities safer and more secured,” said Rosana Lumpas of the Municipal Planning and Development Office of
Babatngon, Leyte.
The DILG-ADB Project forms
part of technical component of the Japan International Cooperation
Agency (JICA) assistance for LGUs affected by Super typhoon Yolanda
under JFPR. The group held a series of coaching sessions to enable
LGUs to update their CLUPs, which are documents designed to guide the
long-term plans of the LGUs.