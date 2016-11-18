Davao-made Malagos
Premium Chocolates launched in the US
By DTI- Industry Promotion
Group
November 18, 2016
MAKATI
CITY – The Department of Trade and Industry’s Philippine Trade and
Investment Center Los Angeles (PTIC-LA) confirmed that Malagos Premium
Chocolates, a chocolate produced in the Philippines, will now be
available in the United States. This was further to the announcement
made by the Davao-based Malagos Agri-Ventures during their recent
participation at the North West Chocolate Festival in Seattle,
Washington on November 12 -13, 2016.
The
Malagos line of chocolates has received acclaim from international
fine food and chocolate award-giving bodies in Europe for its premium
qualities. The products are single-origin, having been manufactured
fully on-site on its farm in Davao, Philippines.
Mr. Jojie
Dinsay, Trade Representative of the Philippines for the US West Coast
and Head of the Philippine Trade and Investment Centers in Los Angeles
and San Francisco said that this is another success story for the
promotions efforts of premium food products in the US market as a
result of the partnership between government and the private sector.
“We are very happy and proud to have another premium product from the
Philippines enter this market” Dinsay said. “The Philippine Trade and
Investment Centers as part of our mandate will continue to support
companies like Malagos in promoting their products all over the
world”.
Featuring 110 exhibitors,
the Northwest Chocolate Festival is known to be among the top shows
for artisan chocolates in the world today with around 12,000 visitors.
Malagos Premium Chocolates, a multi-awarded Philippine chocolate from
Davao, was introduced not only to choco-loving consumers but to
traditional and artisan chocolatiers, chefs and baristas present at
the show.
Malagos Agri-Ventures’
participation at the NW Chocolate Festival was supported by the DTI’s
Export Marketing Bureau (DTI-EMB). Prior to this, assistance from the
DTI regional office in Davao was also recognized by Malagos.
The Malagos brand is also
expected to be introduced by Ampac International Inc., its importer in
the United States, to UNI-MART Niles in Niles, Illinois and UNI-MART
Hoffman in Hoffman Estates.
According to Mr. Rex
Puentispina, Sales and Marketing Head of Malagos Agri-Venture, joining
the Festival validates his belief that their chocolates can match the
quality and taste of US and other international brands. “We have
received a lot of good feedback from chocolate lovers visiting our
booth” said Puentispina. “There were even some who say that this is
one of the best they have ever tasted,” added Puentispina.
In 2015 at the International
Chocolate Awards, Malagos 65% Dark Chocolate was named one of world’s
best drinking chocolates. In the same year, it won at the Academy of
Chocolate Awards when its 100% Unsweetened Chocolate won the Bronze
Award for Best Unflavored Drinking Chocolate.
In 2016, its Premium 100%
Unsweetened Chocolate won the Silver at the Drinking Chocolate
competition of the Academy of Chocolate’s Eighth Golden Bean Awards in
London. It also won that year a blind-taste competition when its
Unsweetened Chocolate earned two of the maximum three stars awarded by
Great Taste, the world’s most prestigious food accreditation body.
The company continues to
invest in equipment and technology, producing its premium,
single-origin chocolate products such as Malagos 100% Pure Unsweetened
Chocolate, Malagos Roasted Cocoa Nibs, Malagos 65% Dark Chocolate,
Malagos 72% Dark Chocolate, and Malagos 85% Dark Chocolate.
With its expansion in the
United States, Malagos is expected to generate more jobs for Filipinos
back in the Philippines.