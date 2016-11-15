Youth empowered as
advocates for peace and development in Matuguinao
By 43rd Infantry Battalion,
8ID PA
November 15, 2016
LOPE DE VEGA, Northern,
Samar – Youth Leadership Summit (YLS) was conducted on November
3-5, 2016 at Brgy Maduroto, Matuguinao, Western Samar with the joint
effort of 43IB, 8ID, PA and LGU-Matuguinao, with the theme:
“Initiating Youth Actions Towards an Empowered Generation”.
The Youth Leadership Summit
is one of the priority project of Hon. Melissa dela Cruz, Mayor of
Matuguinao, Western Samar, it is composed of 106 youth coming from
different barangays of Matuguinao, Samar. The main objectives of YLS
are to develop the youth to become responsive individuals and to
empower them as advocates and conduits of peace and development.
The 43rd Infantry Battalion
Commander, Lt. Col. Reymondo A Delgado INF (GSC) PA, said that the YLS
is one of the AFP’s programs designed to reach out and help the youth
become future leaders. This is in line with the continuing efforts of
the AFP to productively engage the various stakeholders in winning the
peace.
Joining the YLS resource
speakers were PNP, DepEd, RHU, PYAP, DSWD, and the AFP. The objective
of this training is to indoctrinate the youth as peace advocators and
to enhance their knowledge and capabilities to become more productive
constituents of the community and to practice their roles as a leader
for the achievement of peace.
Whereas, the We Search
Troopers were able to impart effectively under the atmosphere of
self-discovery, cooperation and teamwork’s among others.
“As early as now we’re
preparing them to learn about leadership, thus, we invited guests from
other agencies and sectors to expose them to the different government
offices and their respective mandates,” says Col. Delgado.
The activity culminated with
a brief ceremony. Mayor Dela Cruz delivered an inspiring message. A
youth representative and a member of the facilitators shared their
impressions.