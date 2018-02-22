|
Winners
of the 2018 CRM Poster Making Contest (L-R): Bradlee
Vanz M. Porquez, 1st Place; John Patrick N. Casio, 2nd
Place; and Michael Roy Eclipse, 3rd Place.
Boys dominate in
the 2018 civil registration month poster making contest
By
PSA-8
February 22, 2018
TACLOBAN CITY –
Three boys bagged the highest awards in the 2018 Civil Registration
Month (CRM) Poster Making Contest for secondary schools spearheaded
by the Philippine Statistics Authority - Regional Statistical
Services Office 8 (PSA-RSSO VIII) last 22 February 2018 at the
PSA-RSSO VIII Training Room.
Among the nine (9)
students from six (6) secondary schools in Tacloban City, Bradlee
Vanz M. Porquez of Leyte National High School was awarded first
place. Completing the top three winners were John Patrick N. Casio
of Sagkahan National High School - second place and Michael Roy B.
Eclipse of Leyte National High School - third place.
The poster making contest
was one of the activities of PSA-RSSO VIII to celebrate the 2018
Civil Registration Month with the theme, “#napapanahongCRVS”. This
contest is conducted yearly to encourage the youth to participate in
the global advocacy of getting everyone registered and of promoting
awareness on the importance of civil registration in the lives of
every Filipino.
Mr. Rodolfo R. Novillo,
Jr., Statistical Analyst of PSA-Leyte,Mr. Venerando D. Lagrosa,
Statistical Specialist II of PSA-RSSO 8, and Ms. Matilde A. Dacullo,
Administrative Officer IV of PSA-RSSO8, sat as board of judges.
Criteria of the competition included, creativity and concept (50%),
originality and uniqueness (30%), and relevance to the theme (20%).
Winners were awarded with
cash prizes, certificates, and PSA tokens.
The CRM is celebrated in
February of every year pursuant to Proclamation 682 issued on 28
January 1991 and signed by then President Corazon C. Aquino.