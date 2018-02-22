

Winners of the 2018 CRM Poster Making Contest (L-R): Bradlee Vanz M. Porquez, 1st Place; John Patrick N. Casio, 2nd Place; and Michael Roy Eclipse, 3rd Place.

Boys dominate in the 2018 civil registration month poster making contest

By PSA-8

February 22, 2018

TACLOBAN CITY – Three boys bagged the highest awards in the 2018 Civil Registration Month (CRM) Poster Making Contest for secondary schools spearheaded by the Philippine Statistics Authority - Regional Statistical Services Office 8 (PSA-RSSO VIII) last 22 February 2018 at the PSA-RSSO VIII Training Room.

Among the nine (9) students from six (6) secondary schools in Tacloban City, Bradlee Vanz M. Porquez of Leyte National High School was awarded first place. Completing the top three winners were John Patrick N. Casio of Sagkahan National High School - second place and Michael Roy B. Eclipse of Leyte National High School - third place.

The poster making contest was one of the activities of PSA-RSSO VIII to celebrate the 2018 Civil Registration Month with the theme, “#napapanahongCRVS”. This contest is conducted yearly to encourage the youth to participate in the global advocacy of getting everyone registered and of promoting awareness on the importance of civil registration in the lives of every Filipino.

Mr. Rodolfo R. Novillo, Jr., Statistical Analyst of PSA-Leyte,Mr. Venerando D. Lagrosa, Statistical Specialist II of PSA-RSSO 8, and Ms. Matilde A. Dacullo, Administrative Officer IV of PSA-RSSO8, sat as board of judges. Criteria of the competition included, creativity and concept (50%), originality and uniqueness (30%), and relevance to the theme (20%).

Winners were awarded with cash prizes, certificates, and PSA tokens.