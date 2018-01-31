|
On-going
construction of 1 storey, 2 classroom (toilet attached) at
Balaquid Elementary School, Cabucgayan, Biliran. The project
has a construction cost of P2.834.09M under contract with
BNL Construction. As of January 31, 2018, it has an
accomplishment of 10%.
DPWH-Biliran DEO
starts implementing the next batches of school building projects
Press Release
February 7, 2018
NAVAL, Biliran –
The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Biliran District
Engineering Office implements 76 school building projects worth
P367.6M funded under FY 2017 DepEd - Basic Educational Facilities
Fund (BEFF) that is just released on the later part of FY 2017.
Engr. Salvador G. Regis,
Chief of the Construction Section says that out of 76 projects,
three of these have already started while 73 are Not-Yet-Started (NYS)
because of the suspension of work activity due to the damaged caused
by typhoon Urduja and other matters such as the perfection of
contract.
Regis informs that that
the on-going projects are the P2.8M Construction of 1 storey, 2
classroom (toilet attached) at Talibong Elementary School,
Cabucgayan, Biliran; P2.8M Construction of 1 storey, 2 classroom
(toilet attached) at Balaquid Elementary School, Cabucgayan, Biliran;
and P4M Construction of 1 storey 3 classroom at Maurang Elementary
School, Caibiran, Biliran, all under the supervision of Engr.
Alberto V. Cañete, Project Engineer.
Engr. Cañete reveals that
the said projects were started on December 5, 2017, however due to
the onslaught of tropical storm Urduja on December 15-16, 2017,
these projects were suspended.
“Work activity for these
three projects were temporarily suspended after Urduja due to the
difficulty in transporting the materials to the site. Construction
will resume on February,” says Cañete.
Based on Biliran DEO’s
physical status report, these three on-going projects have an
overall actual physical accomplishment of 0.39%, hence still meets
the target of only 0.19% as of January 31, 2017.