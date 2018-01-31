The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
 

DPWH-Biliran DEO school building projects
DPWH-Biliran DEO starts implementing the next batches of school building projects

Press Release
February 7, 2018

NAVAL, Biliran – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Biliran District Engineering Office implements 76 school building projects worth P367.6M funded under FY 2017 DepEd - Basic Educational Facilities Fund (BEFF) that is just released on the later part of FY 2017.

Engr. Salvador G. Regis, Chief of the Construction Section says that out of 76 projects, three of these have already started while 73 are Not-Yet-Started (NYS) because of the suspension of work activity due to the damaged caused by typhoon Urduja and other matters such as the perfection of contract.

Regis informs that that the on-going projects are the P2.8M Construction of 1 storey, 2 classroom (toilet attached) at Talibong Elementary School, Cabucgayan, Biliran; P2.8M Construction of 1 storey, 2 classroom (toilet attached) at Balaquid Elementary School, Cabucgayan, Biliran; and P4M Construction of 1 storey 3 classroom at Maurang Elementary School, Caibiran, Biliran, all under the supervision of Engr. Alberto V. Cañete, Project Engineer.

Engr. Cañete reveals that the said projects were started on December 5, 2017, however due to the onslaught of tropical storm Urduja on December 15-16, 2017, these projects were suspended.

“Work activity for these three projects were temporarily suspended after Urduja due to the difficulty in transporting the materials to the site. Construction will resume on February,” says Cañete.

Based on Biliran DEO’s physical status report, these three on-going projects have an overall actual physical accomplishment of 0.39%, hence still meets the target of only 0.19% as of January 31, 2017.

 

 