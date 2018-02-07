EVRAA 2018:

Callera, Labtic lead Billiard’s squad in gold medal hunt

By FELIX ASIS

February 7, 2018

CALBAYOG CITY – Experienced players Jaymel Callera and Deanna Marie Labtic spearheaded Leyte’s campaign in Billiard’s 8-Balls competition at the Christ the King College on Monday.

The 17-year old Callera, who is a veteran in Billiards tournaments in the region, blanked James Howard Bertumen of Eastern Samar in his first match in the race-to-three elimination round in Bracket A.

Callera of Sta. Mesa NHS then outlasted Jade Las Piñas of Maasin City, 3-2 to advance into the quarterfinal round against the winner of the match between Jayvee Cayson of Tacloban City and Caesar Ian Valles of Catbalogan City.

“I want to have the gold medal for the cash incentive,” exclaimed Callera in the interview along with his coach Melvin Calupaz of Cabacungan NHS.

In Bracket B, Rommel Damiles bested Francis Copada of Tacloban City after taking a bye in the first round. Damiles, who came from Puerto Bello NHS, will next face Mark Neil Rey Salas of Biliran.

In the distaff side, Palaro veteran Labtic, who came from San Isidro NHS, defeated Jonalyn Surio of Northern Samar to arrange a duel with Angel Yanga of Samar in the quarterfinals.