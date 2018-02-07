EVRAA 2018:
Callera, Labtic lead
Billiard’s squad in gold medal hunt
By
FELIX ASIS
February 7, 2018
CALBAYOG CITY –
Experienced players Jaymel Callera and Deanna Marie Labtic
spearheaded Leyte’s campaign in Billiard’s 8-Balls competition at
the Christ the King College on Monday.
The 17-year old Callera,
who is a veteran in Billiards tournaments in the region, blanked
James Howard Bertumen of Eastern Samar in his first match in the
race-to-three elimination round in Bracket A.
Callera of Sta. Mesa NHS
then outlasted Jade Las Piñas of Maasin City, 3-2 to advance into
the quarterfinal round against the winner of the match between
Jayvee Cayson of Tacloban City and Caesar Ian Valles of Catbalogan
City.
“I want to have the gold
medal for the cash incentive,” exclaimed Callera in the interview
along with his coach Melvin Calupaz of Cabacungan NHS.
In Bracket B, Rommel
Damiles bested Francis Copada of Tacloban City after taking a bye in
the first round. Damiles, who came from Puerto Bello NHS, will next
face Mark Neil Rey Salas of Biliran.
In the distaff side,
Palaro veteran Labtic, who came from San Isidro NHS, defeated
Jonalyn Surio of Northern Samar to arrange a duel with Angel Yanga
of Samar in the quarterfinals.
Labtic’s teammate Beatemae
Kate Ibarra also advance to the next round with a win over Christine
Yero of Southern Leyte.