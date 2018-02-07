Hong Kong experienced haute couture on the ocean



Jessica Minh Anh rose to fame after phenomenally turning England’s iconic London’s Tower Bridge, French pride the Eiffel Tower, and America’s new symbol of hope and freedom One World Trade Center into a catwalk.

Jessica Minh Anh transformed Costa neoRomantica’s sundeck into the world’s newest runway

Press Release

February 7, 2018

PARIS – At 12:30pm yesterday, supermodel Jessica Minh Anh officially added Hong Kong into her famous catwalk series at the world’s most iconic venues. Featuring the city’s picturesque skyline, J Winter Fashion Show 2018 premiered 6 haute couture and pret-a-couture collections from Europe, Asia, South America, and America on the sky-high sundeck of Costa neoRomantica cruise ship. More than perfectly marrying fashion with the old and new Hong Kong, Jessica successfully celebrated the rise of a new generation of female creators.

Against the cinematic backdrop, Jessica Minh Anh appeared as a vision in an impressive royal red dress with gold embroidered geometric symbols. Reflecting sunlight in her every move, her elegance was dramatized by flowy chiffon and silk. Jessica’s iconic look was complimented by a unique hair structure resembling a multiple-sail boat. Following the exotic beauty was a stunning model line-up, all dressed in Ani Alvarez Calderon’s latest designs. The Peruvian artist used decorative border, multi-coloured cords, fringes made of textiles, and velvet ribbons to emulate Inca Empire and the spiritual world.

Pakistani representative Syeda Amera returned to Jessica Minh Anh’s catwalk with structured jackets, flared pants, and fridge beaded dresses. Her expressive collection mixed gold embellishments with Swarovski crystals and ruby jewels against a deep colour palette of sunset red, forest green, and royal blue.

Adding femininity to the grand showcase, American designer Mimi Tran introduced a ravishing haute couture collection that mirrored endless variations of modern beauty. From immaculate detailing, texture, and luminosity, to dimensional patterns with depth, the designs portray majesty and complexity of an independent woman. Staying true to the brand’s aesthetic, Mimi featured artisanal hand beading and utilize the colour palette to full effervescent effect.

A master at portraying the perfect silhouette, Patricia Nascimento’s new collection was a mix of sensuality and boldness. Distinctive cuts, strategic transparency, and embellished crystals on fine fabrics defined her signature looks. After describing Jessica Minh Anh as “a visionary who can change the world” on the historic Hoover Dam catwalk, the Brazilian talent has certainly inserted another level of refinement onto her powerful and exceptional designs. The multi-colour mermaid collection exuded individuality and richness.

Next, Monaco-based label Nordic Angels presented a classic and timeless collection with clean cuts, avant-garde silhouettes, and contemporary patterns that would prevail through generations. Attaining an impeccable fit, the designs included red roses embroiled on transparent fabrics, structured dresses and suits with deep necklines, and a red-carpet touch.

Closing the show with ultimate glamour, Indonesian powerhouse XIAOFEN COUTURE created a fairy-tale moment with mostly soft colours, fine materials, big bows, and trained dresses. Advanced craftsmanship and great attention to details were seen in elaborate gowns, which were structured yet artistically dreamy. Saving the best for last, the finale blue-violet dress, which embodied Jessica Minh Anh’s beauty and sophistication, is a quintessential example of advanced beadwork, original patterns, and intricacy. Symbolizing an East-meet-West enchanting presence, the supermodel ended the show with unattainable desire and supremacy.

The high-profile J Winter Fashion Show 2018 welcomed guests on board of the luxurious Costa neoRomantica cruise ship with a red-carpet entrance and a VIP after-party with Italian delicacy and live music. Hong Kong’s finest Make Up For Ever, Daz Salon, Buccellati, Nirav Modi, Cristina Sabatini, Grand Hyatt Hong Kong, Pure Group, Ovolo Group, HK Branding, Camlux Hotel, Expo King, GOGOVAN, Roytal Tailor, and EAST Hong Kong were among the show supporters.