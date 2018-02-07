Hong Kong experienced
haute couture on the ocean
Jessica
Minh Anh rose to fame after phenomenally turning England’s
iconic London’s Tower Bridge, French pride the Eiffel Tower,
and America’s new symbol of hope and freedom One World Trade
Center into a catwalk.
Jessica Minh Anh
transformed Costa neoRomantica’s sundeck into the world’s newest
runway
February 7, 2018
PARIS – At 12:30pm yesterday, supermodel Jessica Minh Anh officially
added Hong Kong into her famous catwalk series at the world’s most
iconic venues. Featuring the city’s picturesque skyline, J Winter
Fashion Show 2018 premiered 6 haute couture and pret-a-couture
collections from Europe, Asia, South America, and America on the
sky-high sundeck of Costa neoRomantica cruise ship. More than
perfectly marrying fashion with the old and new Hong Kong, Jessica
successfully celebrated the rise of a new generation of female
creators.
Against the cinematic backdrop, Jessica Minh Anh appeared as a
vision in an impressive royal red dress with gold embroidered
geometric symbols. Reflecting sunlight in her every move, her
elegance was dramatized by flowy chiffon and silk. Jessica’s iconic
look was complimented by a unique hair structure resembling a
multiple-sail boat. Following the exotic beauty was a stunning model
line-up, all dressed in Ani Alvarez Calderon’s latest designs. The
Peruvian artist used decorative border, multi-coloured cords,
fringes made of textiles, and velvet ribbons to emulate Inca Empire
and the spiritual world.
Pakistani representative Syeda Amera returned to Jessica Minh Anh’s
catwalk with structured jackets, flared pants, and fridge beaded
dresses. Her expressive collection mixed gold embellishments with
Swarovski crystals and ruby jewels against a deep colour palette of
sunset red, forest green, and royal blue.
Adding femininity to the grand showcase, American designer Mimi Tran
introduced a ravishing haute couture collection that mirrored
endless variations of modern beauty. From immaculate detailing,
texture, and luminosity, to dimensional patterns with depth, the
designs portray majesty and complexity of an independent woman.
Staying true to the brand’s aesthetic, Mimi featured artisanal hand
beading and utilize the colour palette to full effervescent effect.
A master at portraying the perfect silhouette, Patricia Nascimento’s
new collection was a mix of sensuality and boldness. Distinctive
cuts, strategic transparency, and embellished crystals on fine
fabrics defined her signature looks. After describing Jessica Minh
Anh as “a visionary who can change the world” on the historic Hoover
Dam catwalk, the Brazilian talent has certainly inserted another
level of refinement onto her powerful and exceptional designs. The
multi-colour mermaid collection exuded individuality and richness.
Next, Monaco-based label Nordic Angels presented a classic and
timeless collection with clean cuts, avant-garde silhouettes, and
contemporary patterns that would prevail through generations.
Attaining an impeccable fit, the designs included red roses
embroiled on transparent fabrics, structured dresses and suits with
deep necklines, and a red-carpet touch.
Closing the show with ultimate glamour, Indonesian powerhouse
XIAOFEN COUTURE created a fairy-tale moment with mostly soft colours,
fine materials, big bows, and trained dresses. Advanced
craftsmanship and great attention to details were seen in elaborate
gowns, which were structured yet artistically dreamy. Saving the
best for last, the finale blue-violet dress, which embodied Jessica
Minh Anh’s beauty and sophistication, is a quintessential example of
advanced beadwork, original patterns, and intricacy. Symbolizing an
East-meet-West enchanting presence, the supermodel ended the show
with unattainable desire and supremacy.
The high-profile J Winter Fashion Show 2018 welcomed guests on board
of the luxurious Costa neoRomantica cruise ship with a red-carpet
entrance and a VIP after-party with Italian delicacy and live music.
Hong Kong’s finest Make Up For Ever, Daz Salon, Buccellati, Nirav
Modi, Cristina Sabatini, Grand Hyatt Hong Kong, Pure Group, Ovolo
Group, HK Branding, Camlux Hotel, Expo King, GOGOVAN, Roytal Tailor,
and EAST Hong Kong were among the show supporters.
With an incredible track record of 3 iconic catwalks per year in 3
continents, Jessica Minh Anh redefined the unstoppable energy and
creativity of a new generation of leaders. In her own words, Jessica
described her motivation and hard work as “the air I breath, the
only road I see, my way of life”. With her history-making
achievements at national symbols from the Eiffel Tower, London’s
Tower Bridge to Hoover Dam and Gemasolar plant, it’s no doubt
Jessica is an asset not only to the fashion industry, but many
others. As she continues to expand her multi-faceted career and meet
with country ambassadors, ministers, and CEOs of multinational
corporation, one may wonder where she will head to next?