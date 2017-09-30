From self-denial
to self-fulfillment
By
Fr. ROY CIMAGALA,
September 30, 2017
THE secret is to follow
Christ. He himself said so. “If you want to follow me, deny
yourself, carry the cross and follow me.” (Mt 16,24) We need to be
most familiar with this very useful formula in our life and try our
best to live by it.
The self-denial asked by
Christ is not of the kind that leads us to our self-annihilation.
Far from it. It will rather lead us to our self-fulfillment. It is
asking that instead of our own selves, we should have Christ as the
center of our attention always, the very core and substance of our
consciousness. We need, of course, to exercise our faith to live by
this divine indication.
And the reason is simple.
Christ is the very pattern of our humanity in its original state and
the redeemer of our damaged humanity. It’s him in whom we can have
our ultimate fulfillment, our true and lasting joy and peace. That’s
why Christ said he is “the way, the truth and the life” for us. We
cannot go to God, our Father and creator, except through him.
We have to be wary of
certain ideologies, cultures and lifestyles that tend to replace
Christ as the cause of our self-fulfillment. Sad to say, these
appear to be proliferating these days. We have to learn to do battle
with them.
The self-denial asked by
Christ will obviously require a lot of effort and sacrifice. That’s
because we have to contend with our tremendous tendency to stick to
our own selves – our own ideas, desires, ambitions, etc. Besides,
this tendency is constantly reinforced now by the many allurements
of the world, not to mention, the tricks and wiles of the devil
himself.
But again, we can be sure
that all this effort and sacrifice is all worth it. We need to do
everything to wean ourselves from our own selves and start to rely
on Christ completely. That absolute reliance on Christ does not
annihilate us. It will simply bring us to our most perfect and ideal
state. We should have no doubts or qualms in pursuing that ideal.
With Christ, we would know
how to use our powers and faculties properly. We would have a clear
idea of the real and ultimate purpose of our life here on earth.
With him, we somehow would know how to cope with all the possible
situations we can have here, including our problems, mistakes and
failures.
The self-denial asked by
Christ does not remove our involvement and engagement in our earthly
and temporal affairs. It simply puts them in the right context and
the right direction. We cannot deny that especially these days, we
are exposed to many and complicated distracting elements which we
have to learn to handle.
The self-denial asked by
Christ frees us from unnecessary baggage. It improves our vision and
understanding of things, and predisposes our heart to the real love
which can only be a sharing in God’s love and, therefore, our true
fulfillment.
We therefore should not
have superfluous things, creating needs that are really not needs,
and thereby generating attachments that can be a hindrance in one’s
relation with God and with others.