Bangon Marawi Store launched in Makati

By DTI-OSEC-PRU

September 29, 2017

MAKATI CITY – The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) launched the Bangon Marawi Product Store today (29 September) at the Ground Floor of the DTI Bldg. along Sen. Gil Puyat Ave. in Makati to introduce Maranao products to the public as well as provide livelihood assistance to internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Marawi City.

This follows Administrative Order No. 03 of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte mandating the creation of an inter-agency task force that would implement the recovery, reconstruction, and rehabilitation of Marawi City and other affected localities.

“While our government is working tirelessly to give them respite in the wake of the tragedy afflicting their city, DTI has come up with its own way to help our Mindanao countrymen” Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said.

“Given that the Maranaos are inherently traders, we thought it appropriate to find a way to help them showcase their products and bring them to the mainstream market,” Lopez added.

Products on sale include brasswares, wooden furniture, wearables, Maranao woven products, jewelry, fashion accessories, and Maranao native delicacies. The sales and proceeds of the Bangon Marawi products will go to help the Maranaos and others displaced by the conflict in Marawi.

This project is done in partnership with the Bangsa Moro Federal Business Council, the Tugaya Local Government, the Muntinlupa Local Government, and Magsaysay Shipping and Logistics.

Also at the launch were Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana (leftmost) with wife Edith Lorenzana (2nd from L), Undersecretary Rowel Barba (rightmost), Undersecretary Nora Terrado (3rd from R) with other DTI and other officials.