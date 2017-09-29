Bangon Marawi
Store launched in Makati
By
DTI-OSEC-PRU
September 29, 2017
MAKATI CITY – The
Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) launched the Bangon Marawi
Product Store today (29 September) at the Ground Floor of the DTI
Bldg. along Sen. Gil Puyat Ave. in Makati to introduce Maranao
products to the public as well as provide livelihood assistance to
internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Marawi City.
This follows
Administrative Order No. 03 of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte
mandating the creation of an inter-agency task force that would
implement the recovery, reconstruction, and rehabilitation of Marawi
City and other affected localities.
“While our government is
working tirelessly to give them respite in the wake of the tragedy
afflicting their city, DTI has come up with its own way to help our
Mindanao countrymen” Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said.
“Given that the Maranaos
are inherently traders, we thought it appropriate to find a way to
help them showcase their products and bring them to the mainstream
market,” Lopez added.
Products on sale include
brasswares, wooden furniture, wearables, Maranao woven products,
jewelry, fashion accessories, and Maranao native delicacies. The
sales and proceeds of the Bangon Marawi products will go to help the
Maranaos and others displaced by the conflict in Marawi.
This project is done in
partnership with the Bangsa Moro Federal Business Council, the
Tugaya Local Government, the Muntinlupa Local Government, and
Magsaysay Shipping and Logistics.
Also at the launch were
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana (leftmost) with wife Edith
Lorenzana (2nd from L), Undersecretary Rowel Barba (rightmost),
Undersecretary Nora Terrado (3rd from R) with other DTI and other
officials.
DTI will carry the Bangon
Marawi products in all Go Lokal! stores nationwide.