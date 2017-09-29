Samar I braces
for Road Rating Inspection
By
APRIL FATIMA DIRA
VILLANUEVA
September 29, 2017
CALBAYOG CITY –
Samar First District Engineering Office will undergo a
“Walk-the-Line” Inspection of the road sections covered by the
district with a total length of 741.609 kilometers conducted by the
Inspectorate Team lead by Engr. Roy P. Mate from the Bureau of
Maintenance, Road Condition Monitoring and Evaluation Division (RCMED)
on September 22, 2017 to October 15, 2017 to assess compliance of
the District Office to the provisions of Department Order 41, series
of 2016 regarding the Amended Policy Guidelines on the Maintenance
of National Roads and Bridges.
DPWH in accordance with
its mandate to maintain national roads and bridges being a paramount
priority issued a Department Order to improve the maintenance
service delivery to the public, the Regional and District Engineers
shall strengthen their maintenance unit to keep all national roads
and bridges safe and convenient to the travelling public at all
times. In this regard, the Inspectorate Division of the Bureau of
Maintenance, this department will conduct assessment, the physical
condition of national roads and bridges per semester.
SFDEO under the leadership
of District Engineer Alvin A. Ignacio and supervision of Maintenance
Head Engr. Ramon Calagos make sure that all the relevant documents
for the Inspectorate Team’s reference are ready and updated.
Maintenance field workers do their regular routine of cleaning the
area, cutting grasses and vegetation, canal declogging, patching
path holes, cracks resealling, issuing notice of obstruction and no
parking signs maintained.
Maintenance Point Persons
Engr. Ronale Pelotos (Caglanipao-Carayman Area), Engr. Jeremias Lim
(Calbayog-Catbalogan Area) and Engr. Mario Balane (Calbayog-Catarman
Diversion Road) monitor their respective areas for activities and
implementation of immediate action of road defects and obstructions.
The passing rate for the assessment of roads by the team is pegged
at 75%.