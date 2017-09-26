|
Philippine
delegation for the 2017 Philippine Coconut Roadshow to the
United States.
DTI leads coconut
roadshow to US
By
DTI-TIPG
September 26, 2017
MAKATI CITY –
Department of Trade and Industry through its Export Marketing Bureau
(EMB) and Philippine Trade and Investment Centers (PTICs) in the
United States recently concluded the 2017 Philippine Coconut
Roadshow held from 6 to 24 September 2017 in key cities including
Los Angeles, Colorado, San Francisco, Maryland, and Washington, D.C.
“We see the increasing
healthy, non-GMO, and gluten- free lifestyle of the American market
as a window of opportunity for our exporters to promote their
products as well as showcase the Philippines as an ideal source for
coconut-based products,” said DTI Trade and Investments Promotion
Group Undersecretary Nora K. Terrado.
DTI supported 17
Philippine exporters enrolled in its Regional Interactive Platform
for Philippine Exporters Plus (RIPPLES) program to extensively
promote coconut oil and coconut-based products, including food,
cosmetics, and personal care items to the huge US market.
Together with key
officials from the United Coconut Association of the Philippines (UCAP)
and Virgin Coconut Oil Philippines (VCOP), the Philippine Trade and
Investment Centers in the United States (Washington, D.C. and San
Francisco) assisted and organized business meetings between American
and Philippine companies for potential partnerships that seek to
enhance and expand exports of Philippine coconut-based products to
the United States. The group also met with US doctors and scientists
that have in-depth knowledge on the benefits of coconut oil.
The group participated in
the 50th ASEAN Anniversary Forum organized by the ASEAN Trade
Commissioners in partnership with the Port of Los Angeles. The
meetings with leading importers and retail chains in Los Angeles and
San Francisco generated market leads and market access platforms for
the participants.
For the Washington, D.C.
leg, the Philippine Companies met with the US Department of
Agriculture, the Organic Trade Association, the US–Philippines
Society, Foodshowcase, the USA Halal Chamber of Commerce, and
Registrar Corporation.
Participating exporters
and Philippine officials were also briefed on the US Generalized
System of Preferences (GSP) Program, including identifying coconut
products that could benefit from GSP treatment. Meetings held in
Washington, D.C. highlighted the importance of trade policy issues
when exporting to the United States, including compliance to US food
safety regulations, labelling, and other non-tariff measures.
From 14 to 16 September,
the delegation held a dialogue with several US companies during the
Natural Product Expo East held in Baltimore, Maryland, considered as
the East Coast’s leading trade show in the natural, organic, and
healthy products industry. The delegation had a chance to exchange
views on how to further promote and increase awareness to American
consumers on the health benefits of coconut oil.
Participating companies
include Amazing Foods Corp, Chemrez Technologies, Inc., Coco Plus,
Coco Veda, Coconut Cures, Dignity, Eau de Coco, Franklin Baker
Company of the Philippines, Galo Organic and Naturals, Greenlife
Coconut Products Philippines, Inc., Hancole Corp., Marinduque Land
Corporation, Pasciolco Agri Ventures, Nuco/ProSource International,
Inc., Wellness Care International Inc., and Tongsan Industrial
Development Corporation.
DTI’s Coconut Roadshow to
the United States is in partnership with the Philippine Coconut
Authority (PCA), an agency committed to promote the growth of the
coconut industry.