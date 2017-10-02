127 graduates as new breed of soldiers

By DPAO, 8ID PA

October 2, 2017

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – The 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division, Philippine Army led by Maj. Gen Raul M. Farnacio AFP, Commander 8ID conducted the Closing Ceremony of the Philippine Army Candidate Soldier Course Class 462-2017 consisting of 127 soldiers at the 8ID Jungle Base, Barangay Fatima, Hinabangan, Samar today.

Out of 135 candidate soldiers who entered on June 1, 2017, only 127 brave and dashing Candidate Soldiers graduated and graced by Hon. Marcelo Ferdinand A. Picardal, the Acting Governor, Province of Eastern Samar as the Guest of Honor and Speaker who further led the ceremonial entrustment of firearms, distribution of certificates and individual achievements.

The majority or 81 new privates came from Samar; 21 from Leyte; 8 from Luzon; and 17 from Mindanao. On their educational profile, 23 of them are college graduates; 45 are college level and 59 are high school graduates with skills training from TESDA.

In his message, Hon. Picardal said, “As workers in the government, our greater mission is to provide protection and security to the Filipino people and our country. Today, we face the challenges more than ever and the issues of peace and security are being tested not only by internal conflicts but by external threats as well. Thus, our vision to develop into a progressive nation is getting harder to realize. We see therefore the urgent need to get the real and concrete peace development initiatives into action.”

Likewise, Maj. Gen. Farnacio said, “The soldier above all other men is required to practice the greatest act of rigorous and rigid training. Put emphasis on the sacrifices you have made and love your profession. What you are, inside or outside the camp, even if you are not in uniform, is the extension of you being a soldier. To the 127 new soldiers, focus on your job. Help the national government in their effort in Mindanao and make us proud”, Farnacio added.