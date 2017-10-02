127 graduates as
new breed of soldiers
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
October 2, 2017
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division, Philippine
Army led by Maj. Gen Raul M. Farnacio AFP, Commander 8ID conducted
the Closing Ceremony of the Philippine Army Candidate Soldier Course
Class 462-2017 consisting of 127 soldiers at the 8ID Jungle Base,
Barangay Fatima, Hinabangan, Samar today.
Out of 135 candidate
soldiers who entered on June 1, 2017, only 127 brave and dashing
Candidate Soldiers graduated and graced by Hon. Marcelo Ferdinand A.
Picardal, the Acting Governor, Province of Eastern Samar as the
Guest of Honor and Speaker who further led the ceremonial
entrustment of firearms, distribution of certificates and individual
achievements.
The majority or 81 new
privates came from Samar; 21 from Leyte; 8 from Luzon; and 17 from
Mindanao. On their educational profile, 23 of them are college
graduates; 45 are college level and 59 are high school graduates
with skills training from TESDA.
In his message, Hon.
Picardal said, “As workers in the government, our greater mission is
to provide protection and security to the Filipino people and our
country. Today, we face the challenges more than ever and the issues
of peace and security are being tested not only by internal
conflicts but by external threats as well. Thus, our vision to
develop into a progressive nation is getting harder to realize. We
see therefore the urgent need to get the real and concrete peace
development initiatives into action.”
Likewise, Maj. Gen.
Farnacio said, “The soldier above all other men is required to
practice the greatest act of rigorous and rigid training. Put
emphasis on the sacrifices you have made and love your profession.
What you are, inside or outside the camp, even if you are not in
uniform, is the extension of you being a soldier. To the 127 new
soldiers, focus on your job. Help the national government in their
effort in Mindanao and make us proud”, Farnacio added.
Maj. Gen. Farnacio extends
his warm appreciation to the stakeholders who untiringly committed
and supported the attainment of a just and lasting peace in the
region. The 8ID is still accepting applicants for Candidate Soldier
Course for CY 2017.