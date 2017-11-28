Army troops clash
with NPAs in Albuera, Leyte
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
November 28, 2017
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – Soldiers assigned with 78th Infantry (Warrior) Battalion
clashed against more or less 10 communist terrorists this morning at
Zone 5, Barangay Talisayan, Albuera, Leyte.
The troops conducted
security patrol and confirmed the residents’ reports about the
presence of communist terrorists who were extorting food and money.
The firefight lasted for
15 minutes and resulted to the recovery of two Cal .45 pistols; four
magazines of Cal .45 pistol; one hand grenade; more or less fifty
live ammunition; five cellular phones; subversive documents with
high intelligence value; and personal belongings. There are no
reported casualties on the government troops while undetermined on
the enemy side.
The successful operation
of the Army is the result of the shared cooperation of the villagers
in the said barangay about the presence of the NPA rebels that
continue to engage in acts of violence and hostilities endangering
the lives and properties of innocent people.
The 8ID under the
leadership of Maj. Gen. Raul M Farnacio will remain committed to
serve and protect the people in Eastern Visayas especially in the
far-flung conflict affected areas and a partner for peace and
development. He congratulated the troops of 78IB for a job
well-done. The 78IB is the newly pronounced “Best Infantry
Battalion” in Visayas for the year 2017 of the Central Command,
Armed Forces of the Philippines last November 14, 2017.
Five days earlier on
November 23, 2017, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte declared the
termination of peace negotiations with the National Democratic Front
- Communist Party of the Philippines - The New People’s Army and all
its adjuncts and organizational units through Proclamation No. 360
due to the latter’s continued attacks against government troops and
atrocities to civilians.