Army troops clash with NPAs in Albuera, Leyte

By DPAO, 8ID PA

November 28, 2017

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – Soldiers assigned with 78th Infantry (Warrior) Battalion clashed against more or less 10 communist terrorists this morning at Zone 5, Barangay Talisayan, Albuera, Leyte.

The troops conducted security patrol and confirmed the residents’ reports about the presence of communist terrorists who were extorting food and money.

The firefight lasted for 15 minutes and resulted to the recovery of two Cal .45 pistols; four magazines of Cal .45 pistol; one hand grenade; more or less fifty live ammunition; five cellular phones; subversive documents with high intelligence value; and personal belongings. There are no reported casualties on the government troops while undetermined on the enemy side.

The successful operation of the Army is the result of the shared cooperation of the villagers in the said barangay about the presence of the NPA rebels that continue to engage in acts of violence and hostilities endangering the lives and properties of innocent people.

The 8ID under the leadership of Maj. Gen. Raul M Farnacio will remain committed to serve and protect the people in Eastern Visayas especially in the far-flung conflict affected areas and a partner for peace and development. He congratulated the troops of 78IB for a job well-done. The 78IB is the newly pronounced “Best Infantry Battalion” in Visayas for the year 2017 of the Central Command, Armed Forces of the Philippines last November 14, 2017.