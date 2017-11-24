His totalitarian
rule
By
LANCE
PATRICK ENAD*
November 24, 2017
It is a sad reality that
the world is undergoing a very quick moral decadence. The loss of
the sense of sin is probably one of the worst calamities that have
befallen mankind. Urged by some force, man seems eager to return to
the chaos of paganism that was miraculously conquered by Christ.
Somehow connected to this
loss of the sense of sin, there seems to be a popular belief –
whether silently practiced or explicitly professed- that demands God
not to be mentioned, invoked, or remembered, in any place apart from
churches. This aggressive hostility towards God is sadly
accommodated by many baptized catholics. Secularism has been adapted
by numerous Christians who attend mass on Sundays and who seem to
forget the words of the Divine Redeemer, “Whoever is ashamed of me
and of my words, the Son of Man will be ashamed of when he comes in
his glory and in the glory of the Father and of the holy angels ( Lk
IX, 26).”
This dictatorship of the
enemies of Christ seems to laughably forget that the infinity of God
cannot be confined in the church yard.
There is no human action
from which God can exclude himself. Whether we believe it, like it
or not, God is present in all things; the reign of God encompasses
all things, all of man’s actions.
In this sense, the reign
of Christ our king should dominate all aspects of human life, human
actions- from the greatest of our endeavors, to the slightest use of
a toothpick. The reign of Christ then is totalitarian- not the
totalitarianism of tyranny but the totalitarianism of Love, Justice,
and Mercy. This totalitarian reign does not violently impose itself;
it lovingly invites all men to be subjected to it.
Men who have the privilege
of receiving the sacraments are rightly privileged to be subjected
to the gentle rule of Christ. It is therefore unbecoming of
catholics, soldiers of the Lord of the universe, to think that the
name of their king, Jesus Christ, can only be mentioned in the
Church, to think that God has no place beyond the parish parking
lot, that God cannot be remembered, mentioned, invoked in other
areas of human life. It is then unbecoming for the soldiers of
Christ to laugh at, accommodate, or tolerate blasphemies against
their Lord in any form. It is unacceptable for the sons of God,
soldiers of Christ to be the source of blasphemies, be they blunt or
discreet. It is unthinkable for a Christian to concede to secularism
or to anything that ignores or his hostile to Christ.
Christ cannot be king only
in our hearts- the world is enormous and we only give him this
handful of flesh?!- He has to be king in all aspects of our lives.
All human actions should be undertaken in his honor. All our
endeavors should contribute to the greater glory of God in the
salvation of souls.
Sons of the Church,
soldiers of Christ must then oppose, by all means, secularism. The
sons of Holy Mother Church must then vanquish this weapon, this tool
of the perfidious enemies of Christ who labor to return the world to
the chaos of paganism, to the chaos of sin. “The manifold evils in
the world were due to the fact that the majority of men had thrust
Jesus Christ and his holy law out of their lives; that these had no
place either in private affairs or in politics… and as long as
individuals and states refuse to submit to the rule of our Savior,
there would be no really hopeful prospect of a lasting peace among
nations (Quas Primas, Pius XI, 1925).” Secularism will bring nothing
but confusion and discord. Men of God must oppose this notion even
to the shedding of their blood – as a witness to Christ their King.
The World, all things, all
men must be subjected to the kingship of our Lord and savior for
true order, peace and justice to remain. Christ must reign not only
in our hearts; “He must reign in our minds, which should assent with
perfect submission and firm belief to revealed truths and to the
doctrines of Christ. He must reign in our wills, which should obey
the laws and precepts of God. He must reign in our hearts, which
should spurn natural desires and love God above all things, and
cleave to him alone. He must reign in our bodies and in our
members,which should serve as instruments for the interior
sanctification of our souls, or to use the words of the Apostle
Paul, as instruments of justice unto God (Quas Primas, Pius XI,
1925)”
The malice of the enemy,
of the devil could never be extinguished until the glorious coming.
The sons of the Church must then struggle against them, as long as
the Church stands- she will stand until the end of time-, as long as
the Judge of mankind has not returned to purge this world of evil.
Blessed then are these men for God shall reward them for their
unwavering resolve, they “shall flourish like the palm tree,shall
grow like a cedar of Lebanon” (Ps XCII, 13).
Arise, therefore, men of
God, Sons of the Church! Soldiers of Christ-whose reign will not
end, cuius regni non erit finis-, to arms in the name of your king!
Crush by the power of God, the enemies of Christ who labor to bring
these world to the chaos of sin. Bring this world into the loving
empire of Christ. Let Christ your king conquer, reign, and command-
Christus vincit, Christus regnat, Christus imperat!
*Lance Patrick Enad y
Caballero (lance.enaf@gmail.com), 18 is a Grade XII seminarian in
Pope John XXIII Seminary of the Archdiocese of Cebu.