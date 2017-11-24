His totalitarian rule

By LANCE PATRICK ENAD *

It is a sad reality that the world is undergoing a very quick moral decadence. The loss of the sense of sin is probably one of the worst calamities that have befallen mankind. Urged by some force, man seems eager to return to the chaos of paganism that was miraculously conquered by Christ.

Somehow connected to this loss of the sense of sin, there seems to be a popular belief – whether silently practiced or explicitly professed- that demands God not to be mentioned, invoked, or remembered, in any place apart from churches. This aggressive hostility towards God is sadly accommodated by many baptized catholics. Secularism has been adapted by numerous Christians who attend mass on Sundays and who seem to forget the words of the Divine Redeemer, “Whoever is ashamed of me and of my words, the Son of Man will be ashamed of when he comes in his glory and in the glory of the Father and of the holy angels ( Lk IX, 26).”

This dictatorship of the enemies of Christ seems to laughably forget that the infinity of God cannot be confined in the church yard.

There is no human action from which God can exclude himself. Whether we believe it, like it or not, God is present in all things; the reign of God encompasses all things, all of man’s actions.

In this sense, the reign of Christ our king should dominate all aspects of human life, human actions- from the greatest of our endeavors, to the slightest use of a toothpick. The reign of Christ then is totalitarian- not the totalitarianism of tyranny but the totalitarianism of Love, Justice, and Mercy. This totalitarian reign does not violently impose itself; it lovingly invites all men to be subjected to it.

Men who have the privilege of receiving the sacraments are rightly privileged to be subjected to the gentle rule of Christ. It is therefore unbecoming of catholics, soldiers of the Lord of the universe, to think that the name of their king, Jesus Christ, can only be mentioned in the Church, to think that God has no place beyond the parish parking lot, that God cannot be remembered, mentioned, invoked in other areas of human life. It is then unbecoming for the soldiers of Christ to laugh at, accommodate, or tolerate blasphemies against their Lord in any form. It is unacceptable for the sons of God, soldiers of Christ to be the source of blasphemies, be they blunt or discreet. It is unthinkable for a Christian to concede to secularism or to anything that ignores or his hostile to Christ.

Christ cannot be king only in our hearts- the world is enormous and we only give him this handful of flesh?!- He has to be king in all aspects of our lives. All human actions should be undertaken in his honor. All our endeavors should contribute to the greater glory of God in the salvation of souls.

Sons of the Church, soldiers of Christ must then oppose, by all means, secularism. The sons of Holy Mother Church must then vanquish this weapon, this tool of the perfidious enemies of Christ who labor to return the world to the chaos of paganism, to the chaos of sin. “The manifold evils in the world were due to the fact that the majority of men had thrust Jesus Christ and his holy law out of their lives; that these had no place either in private affairs or in politics… and as long as individuals and states refuse to submit to the rule of our Savior, there would be no really hopeful prospect of a lasting peace among nations (Quas Primas, Pius XI, 1925).” Secularism will bring nothing but confusion and discord. Men of God must oppose this notion even to the shedding of their blood – as a witness to Christ their King.

The World, all things, all men must be subjected to the kingship of our Lord and savior for true order, peace and justice to remain. Christ must reign not only in our hearts; “He must reign in our minds, which should assent with perfect submission and firm belief to revealed truths and to the doctrines of Christ. He must reign in our wills, which should obey the laws and precepts of God. He must reign in our hearts, which should spurn natural desires and love God above all things, and cleave to him alone. He must reign in our bodies and in our members,which should serve as instruments for the interior sanctification of our souls, or to use the words of the Apostle Paul, as instruments of justice unto God (Quas Primas, Pius XI, 1925)”

The malice of the enemy, of the devil could never be extinguished until the glorious coming. The sons of the Church must then struggle against them, as long as the Church stands- she will stand until the end of time-, as long as the Judge of mankind has not returned to purge this world of evil. Blessed then are these men for God shall reward them for their unwavering resolve, they “shall flourish like the palm tree,shall grow like a cedar of Lebanon” (Ps XCII, 13).

Arise, therefore, men of God, Sons of the Church! Soldiers of Christ-whose reign will not end, cuius regni non erit finis-, to arms in the name of your king! Crush by the power of God, the enemies of Christ who labor to bring these world to the chaos of sin. Bring this world into the loving empire of Christ. Let Christ your king conquer, reign, and command- Christus vincit, Christus regnat, Christus imperat!