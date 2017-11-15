|
Most
Rev. Isabelo C. Abarquez, D.D., Bishop Diocese of Calbayog
hands over the certificates to the Class President of Class
463-17.
New breed of
soldiers to serve in Eastern Visayas
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
November 15, 2017
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division, Philippine
Army spearheaded the Closing Ceremony of the Candidate Soldier
Course Class 463-17 and the Ceremonial Entrustment of Firearms held
at 8ID Jungle Base, Camp Eugenio Daza, Barangay Fatima, Hinabangan,
Samar on November 15, 2017.
The closing ceremony was
graced by Most Rev. Isabelo C. Abarquez, D.D., Bishop Diocese of
Calbayog as the Guest of Honor and Speaker who further led the
ceremonial entrustment of firearms, distribution of certificates and
awarding of individual achievements. The entrustment of firearms to
the newly enlisted privates symbolizes their responsibilities and
commitment to the people and the country.
The majority of the new
privates came from Eastern Visayas and Mindanao. On their
educational profile, 19 of them are college graduates; 44 are
college undergraduates and; 91 are high school graduates with skills
training from TESDA.
The privates were declared
graduates by Lt. Col. Alexander N. Salgado, Commandant, 8DTS for
having completed the Basic Military Training (BMT) at the 8th
Division Training School.
Bishop Abarquez also
extended his profound congratulations to the proud parents who gave
their all-out support to their sons in order to hurdle the training
for enlistment to the regular force of the AFP.
In behalf of the
Commander, 8ID, Col. Clifford Cyril Y. Riveral, Assistant Division
Commander for Reservist and Retiree Affairs challenged the members
of Candidate Soldier Class 463-17 to take advantage on the gains of
their training and exert much effort, to achieve more towards
accomplishment of their respective unit’s mission thereby
contributing to the overall mission of the Army.
In his message, Bishop
Abarquez said that the progress and development of our country
depends on what our attitude towards our work. We should see our
work as a real service to our country, to be good citizens of our
country. You just have to do well what is expected of you. Be good
citizens, be good breed of soldiers. Use your profession for the
greater glory of God and be productive for our country and
community. He likewise reminded the new breed of soldiers that no
matter where they may be assigned, they should never forget to pray
and to ask guidance from the Almighty Father.