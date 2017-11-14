The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
 

Follow samarnews on Twitter
 
 
more news...

Inclusive development and synergy

DPWH-BDEO: ISO 9001:2015 certified

Southeast Asian climate and energy working group urge ASEAN leaders to fight the coal push

ASEAN rights body not addressing killings and attacks vs. rights defenders in PH

DPWH Samar I now ISO certified

DAR Secretary impressed how ARBOs in EV rise after “Yolanda”

DPWH Samar I delivers CY 2017 project updates

NPA surrenderers received livelihood cash assistance

 
 

 

 

 

 
 

Municipality of Sta. Margarita, Samar
Hon. Gemma P. Zosa, Municipal Mayor of Sta. Margarita, Samar signs the Municipal Resolution #43, declaring Sta. Margarita, Samar as Stable Internal Peace and Security Condition.

Municipality of Sta. Margarita, Samar declared as “Stable Internal Peace and Security Condition”

By DPAO, 8ID PA
November 14, 2017

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – The 803rd Infantry (Peacemaker) Brigade and the 43rd Infantry (We Search) Battalion in partnership with the local government of the Municipality of Sta. Margarita, Samar and Samar Police Provincial Office (SPPO) jointly declared the Municipality of Sta. Margarita, Samar as “Stable Internal Peace and Security Condition” on November 13, 2017 at the Municipal Covered Court, Sta. Margarita, Samar.

The highlight of the event was the reading of the declaration as stated in the Municipal Resolution #43, s2017, reading of the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) and the signing of the Pledge of Commitment by Hon. Gemma P. Zosa, Municipal Mayor of Sta. Margarita, Samar.

Other present during the activity were: Brig. Gen. Mario G. Lacurom represented by Col. Emmanuel B. Magpayo, Deputy Brigade Commander, 803rd Brigade; PSSupt. Nicolas D. Torre III, Provincial Director, Samar Police Provincial Office represented by PCI Zaldy A. Cagampang, OIC, Sta. Margarita MPS and were witnessed by the following personalities: Hon. Simplicio D. Galidbo, Jr., Municipal Vice-Mayor; Rev. Fr. Dionesio M. Calderon, Parish Priest of St. James the Greater Parish; Maj. Jay C. Pascua, OIC, 43IB; Ms. Rhea T. Obeseñares, NGO; Mrs. Germana B. Mananguite, MLGOO; Hon. Ricardo C. Nerio, ABC President; and Mr. Carlito T. Arambala.

In their message, both invited guest speakers gave emphasis on winning the peace by strong collaboration with different stakeholders and community.

In his message, Brig. Gen. Lacurom called for unity and affirms their commitment to exert effort, cooperation, preserve and sustain the municipality as free from insurgents towards the attainment of peace and development.

 

 