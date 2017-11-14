

Hon. Gemma P. Zosa, Municipal Mayor of Sta. Margarita, Samar signs the Municipal Resolution #43, declaring Sta. Margarita, Samar as Stable Internal Peace and Security Condition.

Municipality of Sta. Margarita, Samar declared as “Stable Internal Peace and Security Condition”

By DPAO, 8ID PA

November 14, 2017

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – The 803rd Infantry (Peacemaker) Brigade and the 43rd Infantry (We Search) Battalion in partnership with the local government of the Municipality of Sta. Margarita, Samar and Samar Police Provincial Office (SPPO) jointly declared the Municipality of Sta. Margarita, Samar as “Stable Internal Peace and Security Condition” on November 13, 2017 at the Municipal Covered Court, Sta. Margarita, Samar.

The highlight of the event was the reading of the declaration as stated in the Municipal Resolution #43, s2017, reading of the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) and the signing of the Pledge of Commitment by Hon. Gemma P. Zosa, Municipal Mayor of Sta. Margarita, Samar.

Other present during the activity were: Brig. Gen. Mario G. Lacurom represented by Col. Emmanuel B. Magpayo, Deputy Brigade Commander, 803rd Brigade; PSSupt. Nicolas D. Torre III, Provincial Director, Samar Police Provincial Office represented by PCI Zaldy A. Cagampang, OIC, Sta. Margarita MPS and were witnessed by the following personalities: Hon. Simplicio D. Galidbo, Jr., Municipal Vice-Mayor; Rev. Fr. Dionesio M. Calderon, Parish Priest of St. James the Greater Parish; Maj. Jay C. Pascua, OIC, 43IB; Ms. Rhea T. Obeseñares, NGO; Mrs. Germana B. Mananguite, MLGOO; Hon. Ricardo C. Nerio, ABC President; and Mr. Carlito T. Arambala.

In their message, both invited guest speakers gave emphasis on winning the peace by strong collaboration with different stakeholders and community.