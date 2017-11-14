|
Hon.
Gemma P. Zosa, Municipal Mayor of Sta. Margarita, Samar
signs the Municipal Resolution #43, declaring Sta.
Margarita, Samar as Stable Internal Peace and Security
Condition.
Municipality of
Sta. Margarita, Samar declared as “Stable Internal Peace and
Security Condition”
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
November 14, 2017
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The 803rd Infantry (Peacemaker) Brigade and the 43rd
Infantry (We Search) Battalion in partnership with the local
government of the Municipality of Sta. Margarita, Samar and Samar
Police Provincial Office (SPPO) jointly declared the Municipality of
Sta. Margarita, Samar as “Stable Internal Peace and Security
Condition” on November 13, 2017 at the Municipal Covered Court, Sta.
Margarita, Samar.
The highlight of the event
was the reading of the declaration as stated in the Municipal
Resolution #43, s2017, reading of the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA)
and the signing of the Pledge of Commitment by Hon. Gemma P. Zosa,
Municipal Mayor of Sta. Margarita, Samar.
Other present during the
activity were: Brig. Gen. Mario G. Lacurom represented by Col.
Emmanuel B. Magpayo, Deputy Brigade Commander, 803rd Brigade; PSSupt.
Nicolas D. Torre III, Provincial Director, Samar Police Provincial
Office represented by PCI Zaldy A. Cagampang, OIC, Sta. Margarita
MPS and were witnessed by the following personalities: Hon.
Simplicio D. Galidbo, Jr., Municipal Vice-Mayor; Rev. Fr. Dionesio
M. Calderon, Parish Priest of St. James the Greater Parish; Maj. Jay
C. Pascua, OIC, 43IB; Ms. Rhea T. Obeseñares, NGO; Mrs. Germana B.
Mananguite, MLGOO; Hon. Ricardo C. Nerio, ABC President; and Mr.
Carlito T. Arambala.
In their message, both
invited guest speakers gave emphasis on winning the peace by strong
collaboration with different stakeholders and community.
In his message, Brig. Gen.
Lacurom called for unity and affirms their commitment to exert
effort, cooperation, preserve and sustain the municipality as free
from insurgents towards the attainment of peace and development.