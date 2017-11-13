Inclusive
development and synergy
By
Fr. ROY CIMAGALA,
November 13, 2017
IT’S, of course, good that
our political leaders are talking about inclusive development and
growth. Let’s hope the interest in genuine and is sustained to its
last consequences. We just have to clarify what “inclusive
development” really means, see what ways we can achieve it and what
things it requires.
Inclusive development is
when such development and growth is a product of the work or due
contribution of all the components of a given society. It also means
that the fruits of development are equitably distributed and enjoyed
by all.
This is the ideal. The
reality is, of course, always a work in progress with all kinds of
hurdles to overcome. But one thing is clear. All efforts to pursue
this ideal simply cannot be based on some economic, social or
political maneuverings alone, much less, on some systems and
structures only.
The first requirement is
that all efforts in this regard, be they economic, social or
political in character, should be an offshoot of a genuine spirit of
a universal and inclusive love and concern for the integral
development of everyone.
Without this spirit
clearly motivating all these efforts, things just cannot prosper and
are doomed to collapse sooner or later. There might be some
temporary advantages and benefits, but for sure these cannot last
long and may even be a sweet poison.
And this spirit is none
other than the spirit of Christ who is the pattern of our humanity
in all its aspects, and the redeemer of our damaged human condition
here on earth. This spirit of Christ continues to intervene in our
life, shaping and directing it to its proper end. We need to
correspond to this reality as fully as possible.
When we have this spirit
of Christ, we will realize that inclusive development is a matter of
truly loving everyone as he or she is, and also as he or she ought
to be. It does not treat everyone in the same way, since not
everyone is the same. The distinctions and differences are
acknowledged and are acted upon accordingly.
It’s an ever-dynamic
process, guided by some rules that in themselves also have to be
dynamic, never frozen and static and simply applied blindly or
indiscriminately. These laws and rules have to continually evolve
and refine themselves to better adapt to the conditions on the
ground.
Of course, these laws have
to be clear about what are of absolute value that should not
changed, and what are of relative value that can change and
sometimes, should change.
With this Christian
spirit, inclusive development is a matter of creating a synergistic
mechanism where all the components and sectors of a given society
mutually help each other.
This Christian view of
inclusive development is not blind to the fact that there are people
and sectors that can be considered as weak, helpless and
unproductive like children, the old people, those with disabilities
of all kinds – physical, mental, emotional and even moral.
The quality of inclusive
development can somehow be gauged by its efforts to look after the
weak sectors of our society. In other words, more than just
economic, social or political measures, it is the kind of charity
that is involved that would determine the kind of inclusive
development we are pursuing.
This Christian view of
inclusive development certainly requires that each one of us truly
care for one another. Our concern for the others should go all the
way to their spiritual and moral needs, not just their economic
needs, etc.