Art Festival in
Catbalogan held
By
VEN LABRO
November 5, 2017
CATBALOGAN CITY –
Hundreds of students, teachers from the City Division of Catbalogan,
Samar Division, and delegations from Catbalogan, Calbiga and
Zumarraga attended the Layag Arts Festival held at the Samar State
University (SSU) Gymnasium in this city on October 19-20.“
It was the first time in
Samar that such festival was held,” said local historian Charo
Nabong Cabardo. The Arts Festival was the culminating activity of
the year-long Layag Project or Layag-Samar, which according to
Cabardo, is a project of the National Commission for Culture and the
Arts (NCCA) “for the cultural development in seven municipalities in
Samar Island.”
The project involved the
training of children, youth, women, artists, community members and
disaster risk reduction (DRR) implementors on our cultural heritage,
other forms of cultural presentations and DRR, she added. “The
project is being implemented by the NCCA in partnership with the
Samar State University and Samar Island Heritage Center and with a
memorandum of understanding with the mayors of the seven
municipalities,” Cabardo said.
Areas covered by
Layag-Samar are Catbalogan City and the towns of Calbiga and
Zumarraga in Samar province as well as Borongan City and the
municipalities of Balangiga, Dolores and Guiuan, all in the province
of Eastern Samar.
In the Catbalogan the Arts
Festival there were cultural performances by the youth from
Catbalogan, Zumarraga and Calbiga held at the provincial Covered
Court.
An exhibit of the
photographs of previous activities like the trainings for Children,
the Youth, Women, artists and creative industries on different art
forms such as visual arts, creative writing, music and dance. The
paintings of the visual artists were also exhibited. The Arts
Exhibit was opened by CHED commissioner Prospero Oliva who was on a
Listening Tour to the Samar State University.
Another Arts Festival was
also held last October 21 in the historic town of Balangiga with the
participation of those who have been trained in Guiuan, Borongan,
Balangiga and Dolores, Eastern Samar.
The trainings conducted by
Layag-Samar focused not only the artistic disciplines but on the
topics of history and heritage of each of the municipalities
involved, Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction. A special
training was also undertaken for the DRR trainers of the seven
municipalities on an Arts-based disaster training.
A Forum on Samar History
and Heritage was held on the morning of October 20. A panel of
experts discussed different art forms in Samar. The panel incuded
Ballet Philippines former premier danseur Nonoy Froilan on the Dance
Traditions of Samar; Waraynon music stalwart Lucien Y. Letaba on
Samar Music Trends and Directions; renowned painter Val Villanueva
on Visual Arts; Charo N. Cabardo on Samar History and Heritage; and
Pet S. Labro of SSU on Samar Theater.
The Festival followed a
two-day workshop on creative industries held by Layag Samar last
October 14-15 at a hotel in downtown Catbalogan. According to Lucien
Letaba, Layag-Samar artistic director, the goal of the workshop was
“to integrate creative industries to the heritage tourism program of
each town.” He added that they hope to include heritage preservation
in the town’s program and at the same time to promote creative
industries that each town is developing. Among these industries, he
said, are food processing, recycled gift souvenir items and
handicrafts.