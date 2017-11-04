Disaster
Survivors Conference launched
By
People Surge
Philippines
November 4, 2017
PALO, Leyte – People Surge
Philippines joined the National Anti-Poverty Commission and the
Leyte Center for Development and Empowerment in holding a
region-wide Disaster Survivors Conference that gathered farmers and
urban poor in the Oriental Hotel earlier today.
The Conference sought to
gather updated information on the local situation of disaster
survivors four years after the onslaught of super typhoon Yolanda in
an effort to produce a region-wide Situationer on areas concerning
poverty, food security and human rights in the region as an output.
A series of workshops and
input discussions were held to consolidate data from provinces
affected not just by Yolanda but also through succeeding calamities
and government policies implemented post 2013 to the present,
particularly the conference proponents intended to get an overview
on government response to the decrease in the agriculture sector’s
contribution to the regional gross domestic product on top of an
increasing poverty incidence rate in Eastern Visayas alongside red
flags from different human right groups in all the provinces of the
region.
Participants shared
heart-wrenching stories of prevailing hardships borne by victims of
calamities in the country sides who up to this day, do not feel any
other form of government presence aside from consistent military
operations being conducted in their own communities and even zones
of peace like public schools in some provinces.
The conference carried on
for three days, from November 5 to November 7 and ended with all its
participants and partner-organizations signing the unity statement
of disaster survivors outlining their resolutions and other relevant
data gathered declaring that the state of Yolanda survivors has had
no significant changes to it even after four years of rehabilitation
efforts and two administrations.