Army encounters NPAs anew, recovers 2 high powered rifles

By DPAO, 8ID PA
May 10, 2017

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – On May 10, 2017 at around 6:40 in the morning, a fire fight ensued between the scout platoon of 78th Infantry (Warrior) Battalion and the NPA terrorist group at Barangay San Antonio, Hilongos, Leyte for about 30 minutes. Concerned villagers tipped the military troops on the presence of the NPA group at their barangay while asking for revolutionary extortion among the villagers.

As a result, the military troops have recovered two (2) AK-47 rifles; six (6) magazines; 158 live ammunitions; 2 bandoleers; assorted food stuffs and medicines; and subversive documents. No casualty was reported on the government side while undetermined on the enemy side.

Brig Gen Mendoza, Commander of 802nd Infantry Brigade has already coordinated with Police Regional Office 8 (PRO8) to conduct checkpoints along possible entries/exits of withdrawals of the enemy and to verify possible accommodation of wounded enemy in nearby hospitals.

The 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division assures the people of Eastern Visayas that the NPA terrorist group will not succeed on disturbing the peace and order in the region. Thus, the continued support of the public is greatly appreciated by the Command as a paradigm of a good rapport between the military and the civilian populace as partners for peace and development in the region.

 

 