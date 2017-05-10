Army encounters NPAs
anew, recovers 2 high powered rifles
By DPAO, 8ID PA
May 10, 2017
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City
– On May 10, 2017 at around 6:40 in the morning, a fire fight ensued
between the scout platoon of 78th Infantry (Warrior) Battalion and the NPA terrorist group at Barangay San Antonio, Hilongos, Leyte for about
30 minutes. Concerned villagers tipped the military troops on the
presence of the NPA group at their barangay while asking for
revolutionary extortion among the villagers.
As a result, the military troops have recovered two (2) AK-47 rifles;
six (6) magazines; 158 live ammunitions; 2 bandoleers; assorted food
stuffs and medicines; and subversive documents. No casualty was
reported on the government side while undetermined on the enemy side.
Brig Gen Mendoza, Commander of 802nd Infantry Brigade has already
coordinated with Police Regional Office 8 (PRO8) to conduct
checkpoints along possible entries/exits of withdrawals of the enemy
and to verify possible accommodation of wounded enemy in nearby
hospitals.
The 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division assures the people of
Eastern Visayas that the NPA terrorist group will not succeed on
disturbing the peace and order in the region. Thus, the continued
support of the public is greatly appreciated by the Command as a
paradigm of a good rapport between the military and the civilian
populace as partners for peace and development in the region.