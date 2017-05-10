Army encounters NPAs anew, recovers 2 high powered rifles

By DPAO, 8ID PA

May 10, 2017

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – On May 10, 2017 at around 6:40 in the morning, a fire fight ensued between the scout platoon of 78th Infantry (Warrior) Battalion and the NPA terrorist group at Barangay San Antonio, Hilongos, Leyte for about 30 minutes. Concerned villagers tipped the military troops on the presence of the NPA group at their barangay while asking for revolutionary extortion among the villagers.

As a result, the military troops have recovered two (2) AK-47 rifles; six (6) magazines; 158 live ammunitions; 2 bandoleers; assorted food stuffs and medicines; and subversive documents. No casualty was reported on the government side while undetermined on the enemy side.

Brig Gen Mendoza, Commander of 802nd Infantry Brigade has already coordinated with Police Regional Office 8 (PRO8) to conduct checkpoints along possible entries/exits of withdrawals of the enemy and to verify possible accommodation of wounded enemy in nearby hospitals.