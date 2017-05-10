Cuy to LCEs: Ensure
functionality of local peace and order, anti-illegal drugs committees
By DILG-PACS
May 10, 2017
QUEZON CITY –
Cognizant of the key role of local government units (LGUs) in
promoting peace and order in localities, Interior and Local Government
Officer-in-Charge Catalino S. Cuy said local chief executives (LCEs)
should ensure that all local peace and order councils and committees
are proactive and fully functional in each level of local government.
In a directive, Cuy said
that LCEs must create Local and Barangay Peace and Order Councils (LPOCs
and BPOCs) and Anti-Drug Abuse Councils (ADAC) in the provincial,
city/municipal and barangay levels as well as MASA MASID (Mamamayang
Ayaw sa Anomaliya, Mamamayang Ayaw sa Iligal na Droga) teams and
ensure that these are functioning and performing their roles and
responsibilities as stated in all relative issuances.
“Everyone must pitch in
their share to eradicate illegal drugs and to attain lasting peace in
the country,” he said.
According the Cuy, the
creation of such local committees are provided for in several
issuances such as Section 116 of the Local Government Code, Executive
Order No. 366, Section 51 of Republic Act 9165 and other DILG
Memoranda.
"The compliance of LCEs in
safeguarding that these issuances are carried out is very crucial as
it assures that efforts for peace and order, and illegal drugs are
cascaded down to the barangays," Cuy said.
Cuy said that LCEs should
also make sure that the said committees will formulate their
respective Peace and Order Plans (POPs) and Anti-Drug Action Plans (ADACs),
and allocate substantial amount to support their operations.
"Non-compliance, of course,
merits proper sanctions to ensure that all parties are aware of their
role in the campaign for peace and order, and illegal drugs," he said.
Sanctions for non-compliance
is suspension/withdrawal of the deputation of the National Police
Commission upon consultation with the provincial governor and
congressman concerned, pursuant to RA 8551; non-approval of the
request of the LGUs for additional confidential funds granted by SILG;
and sanctions provided by the existing laws relative to the
non-performance and non-compliance of an LGU, including the officials
of the barangay, in addition to the administrative case that may be
filed.
DILG Regional and Field
offices shall collate monitoring reports of LPOCs, BPOCs and BADACs
following the schedule of regional reporting.
In the same directive, Cuy
reminded LCEs of the deadlines of required reports. POCs
accomplishment report must be submitted not later than July 15 and
January 15 of the ensuing year for 1st and 2nd semester, while POCs
secretariat accomplishment report and Peace and Order report, must be
submitted not later than April 15, July 15, October 15, and January 15
of the ensuing year for the 1st-4th quarter respectively.
On the other hand, the
monitoring report for BADAC, allocation of substantial portion in the
Barangay Budget and formulation of Barangay Anti-Drug Plan of Action
must be submitted on or before February 15 every year.