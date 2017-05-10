Cuy to LCEs: Ensure functionality of local peace and order, anti-illegal drugs committees

By DILG-PACS

May 10, 2017

QUEZON CITY – Cognizant of the key role of local government units (LGUs) in promoting peace and order in localities, Interior and Local Government Officer-in-Charge Catalino S. Cuy said local chief executives (LCEs) should ensure that all local peace and order councils and committees are proactive and fully functional in each level of local government.

In a directive, Cuy said that LCEs must create Local and Barangay Peace and Order Councils (LPOCs and BPOCs) and Anti-Drug Abuse Councils (ADAC) in the provincial, city/municipal and barangay levels as well as MASA MASID (Mamamayang Ayaw sa Anomaliya, Mamamayang Ayaw sa Iligal na Droga) teams and ensure that these are functioning and performing their roles and responsibilities as stated in all relative issuances.

“Everyone must pitch in their share to eradicate illegal drugs and to attain lasting peace in the country,” he said.

According the Cuy, the creation of such local committees are provided for in several issuances such as Section 116 of the Local Government Code, Executive Order No. 366, Section 51 of Republic Act 9165 and other DILG Memoranda.

"The compliance of LCEs in safeguarding that these issuances are carried out is very crucial as it assures that efforts for peace and order, and illegal drugs are cascaded down to the barangays," Cuy said.

Cuy said that LCEs should also make sure that the said committees will formulate their respective Peace and Order Plans (POPs) and Anti-Drug Action Plans (ADACs), and allocate substantial amount to support their operations.

"Non-compliance, of course, merits proper sanctions to ensure that all parties are aware of their role in the campaign for peace and order, and illegal drugs," he said.

Sanctions for non-compliance is suspension/withdrawal of the deputation of the National Police Commission upon consultation with the provincial governor and congressman concerned, pursuant to RA 8551; non-approval of the request of the LGUs for additional confidential funds granted by SILG; and sanctions provided by the existing laws relative to the non-performance and non-compliance of an LGU, including the officials of the barangay, in addition to the administrative case that may be filed.

DILG Regional and Field offices shall collate monitoring reports of LPOCs, BPOCs and BADACs following the schedule of regional reporting.

In the same directive, Cuy reminded LCEs of the deadlines of required reports. POCs accomplishment report must be submitted not later than July 15 and January 15 of the ensuing year for 1st and 2nd semester, while POCs secretariat accomplishment report and Peace and Order report, must be submitted not later than April 15, July 15, October 15, and January 15 of the ensuing year for the 1st-4th quarter respectively.