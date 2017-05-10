The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
 

Follow samarnews on Twitter
 
 
more news...

EU parliament members support call to stop killings in PH

PH does not tolerate “police impunity," Cayetano asserts

Hindus urge UNESCO to deny Japan’s Okinoshima Island heritage status unless women allowed on it

Philippine UPR Watch holds human rights exhibit in Geneva

PPAN launched to curb malnutrition in next 6 years

Statement of Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on vote to Gina Lopez

PH startup to revolutionize postal system

DAR, LBP commend 7 Leyte farmers organizations

 
 

 

 

 

 
 

PH to draft Philippine Human Rights Plan for next 5 years

By Office of Senator Alan Peter S. Cayetano
May 10, 2017

PASAY CITY – A Philippine Human Rights Action Plan under the Duterte administration for the next five years is already being prepared.

Senator Alan Peter Cayetano reported this in his opening statement during the 3rd cycle of the Universal Periodic Review last May 8.

In line with the administration's commitment to uphold the rule of law and protect the human right of all Filipinos, Cayetano said the government is in the process of drafting a five-year human rights plan that will adopt “a culture-sensitive perspective, gender-sensitive paradigm, and human rights-based approach in public service.”

The plan seeks to mainstream the government's human rights agenda in its development initiatives to protect all, especially the most vulnerable sectors, including but not limited to, the indigenous people, children, women, migrant workers, the elderly, domestic workers, persons with disabilities, farmers, laborers, and members of the LGBT community.

It should be recalled that the Human Rights Plan of the past administration was crafted in 2012.

Cayetano cited the President's statement during his first State of the Nation Address in July 2016: “There can never be real, tangible and felt development without making our people feel secure.”

The senator also highlighted the Duterte administration's effort to augment the budget of the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) from P439 million to P724 million. This year’s budget of CHR is the highest since 2005.

“The provision of additional resources for CHR, the President’s most outspoken critic, shows that this administration supports human rights programs and initiatives," Cayetano explained.

Additionally, Cayetano stressed that the issuance of an Executive Order institutionalizing the Freedom of Information in the executive branch as well as the installation of a direct complaint hotline - 8888 - to the Office of the President are clear proofs that President Rodrigo Duterte is for accountability in government.

He also noted the government’s efforts in encouraging private sector participation in ensuring a more effective and sustainable rehabilitation and reintegration program for self-confessed drug users and pushers who surrendered.

“The Philippine Government under President Duterte is committed to real change, to peace and development and to addressing the problems of poverty and inequality… We are committed to Change. We are committed to the rule of Law. We are committed to upholding human rights,” Cayetano concluded.

 

 