PH to draft
Philippine Human Rights Plan for next 5 years
By Office of Senator Alan
Peter S. Cayetano
May 10, 2017
PASAY CITY – A
Philippine Human Rights Action Plan under the Duterte administration
for the next five years is already being prepared.
Senator Alan Peter Cayetano
reported this in his opening statement during the 3rd cycle of the
Universal Periodic Review last May 8.
In line with the
administration's commitment to uphold the rule of law and protect the
human right of all Filipinos, Cayetano said the government is in the
process of drafting a five-year human rights plan that will adopt “a
culture-sensitive perspective, gender-sensitive paradigm, and human
rights-based approach in public service.”
The plan seeks to mainstream
the government's human rights agenda in its development initiatives to
protect all, especially the most vulnerable sectors, including but not
limited to, the indigenous people, children, women, migrant workers,
the elderly, domestic workers, persons with disabilities, farmers,
laborers, and members of the LGBT community.
It should be recalled that
the Human Rights Plan of the past administration was crafted in 2012.
Cayetano cited the
President's statement during his first State of the Nation Address in
July 2016: “There can never be real, tangible and felt development
without making our people feel secure.”
The senator also highlighted
the Duterte administration's effort to augment the budget of the
Commission on Human Rights (CHR) from P439 million to P724 million.
This year’s budget of CHR is the highest since 2005.
“The provision of additional
resources for CHR, the President’s most outspoken critic, shows that
this administration supports human rights programs and initiatives,"
Cayetano explained.
Additionally, Cayetano
stressed that the issuance of an Executive Order institutionalizing
the Freedom of Information in the executive branch as well as the
installation of a direct complaint hotline - 8888 - to the Office of
the President are clear proofs that President Rodrigo Duterte is for
accountability in government.
He also noted the
government’s efforts in encouraging private sector participation in
ensuring a more effective and sustainable rehabilitation and
reintegration program for self-confessed drug users and pushers who
surrendered.
“The Philippine Government
under President Duterte is committed to real change, to peace and
development and to addressing the problems of poverty and inequality…
We are committed to Change. We are committed to the rule of Law. We
are committed to upholding human rights,” Cayetano concluded.