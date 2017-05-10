PH to draft Philippine Human Rights Plan for next 5 years

By Office of Senator Alan Peter S. Cayetano

May 10, 2017

PASAY CITY – A Philippine Human Rights Action Plan under the Duterte administration for the next five years is already being prepared.

Senator Alan Peter Cayetano reported this in his opening statement during the 3rd cycle of the Universal Periodic Review last May 8.

In line with the administration's commitment to uphold the rule of law and protect the human right of all Filipinos, Cayetano said the government is in the process of drafting a five-year human rights plan that will adopt “a culture-sensitive perspective, gender-sensitive paradigm, and human rights-based approach in public service.”

The plan seeks to mainstream the government's human rights agenda in its development initiatives to protect all, especially the most vulnerable sectors, including but not limited to, the indigenous people, children, women, migrant workers, the elderly, domestic workers, persons with disabilities, farmers, laborers, and members of the LGBT community.

It should be recalled that the Human Rights Plan of the past administration was crafted in 2012.

Cayetano cited the President's statement during his first State of the Nation Address in July 2016: “There can never be real, tangible and felt development without making our people feel secure.”

The senator also highlighted the Duterte administration's effort to augment the budget of the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) from P439 million to P724 million. This year’s budget of CHR is the highest since 2005.

“The provision of additional resources for CHR, the President’s most outspoken critic, shows that this administration supports human rights programs and initiatives," Cayetano explained.

Additionally, Cayetano stressed that the issuance of an Executive Order institutionalizing the Freedom of Information in the executive branch as well as the installation of a direct complaint hotline - 8888 - to the Office of the President are clear proofs that President Rodrigo Duterte is for accountability in government.

He also noted the government’s efforts in encouraging private sector participation in ensuring a more effective and sustainable rehabilitation and reintegration program for self-confessed drug users and pushers who surrendered.