Statement of
Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on vote to Gina Lopez
By Office of Senator Alan
Peter S. Cayetano
May 5, 2017
Good evening everyone!
Greetings from Geneva.
I will always decide on what
is right and not what is popular.
I'm not surprised to see so
much support and so much opposition to the voting of the C.A. re DENR
Secretary Nominee Gina Lopez. I thank those who are open minded and
asking why? I'm not surprised that Sec. Gina and her group will go so
low as to cast aspersions on why I voted the way I did and even accuse
me of being in the pockets of the mining industry.
Since the 2007 campaign my
stand on responsible mining and the strictest, highest standards for
industries that affect the environment has been consistent.
At the time of the voting, I
felt that for me to explain my vote at that time would be like rubbing
salt in a wound, because I would have to enumerate all the reasons why
she is not fit to be DENR secretary. I felt it would be cruel to
reject then put her down.
Yet she now singles me out
when a vast majority of the CA voted to reject (after giving her a
year to prove herself) her appointment.
I want to clarify that I
gave Ms. Lopez enough chances to dispel fears that she would not
observe the legal process in regulating the mining industry. I
supported her in closing down mining sites that were not compliant
with the highest standards. Moreover, illegal mining and logging
continue to proliferate, while other sectors that need both strict
regulation continue to destroy the environment.
Unfortunately, the Secretary
was adamant in defending her illegal actions. If she had carried on
with her mindset, it would have embarrassed the Duterte Administration
sooner or later. She would have placed the administration in a
predicament that would be hard to defend.
I respect Ms. Lopez's
passion as an advocate for the environment, but she fails to
understand that she cannot arrogate unto herself Constitutional powers
reserved exclusively for Congress.
Many officials have invoked
good intentions when they violated our anti-graft and corruption laws,
and President Rodrigo Duterte was left with no choice but to terminate
them. Ms. Lopez's recent acts already bordered along these lines.
Going by her unwillingness to comply with institutional processes, she
is not fit to head the DENR. She would have embarrassed the President
in no time.
We are all for alleviating
poverty and the strict enforcement of our laws, but we cannot and
should not do so by being whimsical in imposing regulations that
violate Constitutional processes.
I hope that the President
will appoint another Ms. Lopez with the same zeal, yet still mindful
of the requisite that one must be faithful to the mandate and dictates
of our laws and processes.