|
Official
of the MAALSADA FISCO (second from L) pose with (from L) Eulalio
Lagapa Jr., LBP-Lending Center Head; Maria Ugay, LBP Account
Officer; Roberto Cajipe, Development Facilitator; and Lilibeth
Imperial, DAR-Leyte APCP Coordinator, after having been
commended for their outstanding performance as program conduit
under the Agrarian Production Credit Program (APCP).
DAR, LBP commend 7
Leyte farmers organizations
By JOSE ALSMITH L. SORIA
May 3, 2017
TACLOBAN CITY – Seven
agrarian reform beneficiary organizations (ARBOs) in Leyte province
were recently commended by the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) and
the Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP) for their outstanding
performance as program conduits.
LBP-Lending Center Account
Officer Maria Ugay disclosed that the seven ARBOs who availed of loans
under the Agrarian Production Credit Program (APCP) for their members
in 2016 were able to settle their respective accounts before the due
dates despite the member-farmer’s encountering losses in last year’s
farm operations.
Recognized during the recent
quarterly assessment and consultation were the Pastrana ARC Farmers
Organization (Pastrana, Leyte); MAALSADA FISCO (Alangalang, Leyte);
BAKDAW FISCO (Tabontabon, Leyte); Merida Agricultural Diversified
Services Multi-Purpose Cooperative (Merida, Leyte); Liberty Farmers
Savings and Credit Cooperative (Palompon, Leyte); Himamara Agrarian
Farmers Association (Mahaplag, Leyte) and the Tugas Farmers Agrarian
Reform Association (Bato, Leyte).
According to Zosimo
Estabillo, chairman of the Pastrana ARC Farmers Organization, they
used the association’s fund first in paying their obligation to the
bank as they collect additional 4.5 percent from members who availed
of the said loan.
Provincial Agrarian Reform
Program Officer-1 Paulina Canales explained that the quarterly
assessment and consultation is a venue for the ARBOs to air their
problems encountered especially on reasons why the member creditor
couldn’t pay his or her obligation.
During this occasion,
Canales added, a representative from the LBP-Lending Center offers
solutions to the affected ARBOs to avoid being penalized.
Likewise, a representative
from the Philippine Crop Insurance Company (PCIC) is invited to
explain to the ARBOs how the farmers could avail of crop insurance to
protect them from severe losses in times of calamities or pest
infestations.
Further, Meneleo Medino,
PCIC representative, encouraged the farmers to apply for crop
insurance for only P50 a year.
Common problem encountered
by the farmers during the last cropping season was the intense dry
spell caused by the El Niño phenomenon.
Meanwhile, Eulalio Lagapa
Jr., LBP-Lending Center Head, encouraged the ARBOs to maintain a good
standing so they could qualify for the said bank’s regular credit
programs when APCP ends.
DAR Regional Director Sheila
Enciso stressed that APCP is one of the agency’s support programs in
partnership with LBP and the Department of Agriculture extended to
ARBOs by offering agricultural production loans at 7.5 percent
interest rate per annum.
Estabillo described the
interest rate as much lower compared to that of traders who offer
credit assistance to farmers at the start of the cropping season.
In 2016, Ugay said, LBP
released P26.57 million to 35 ARBOs in Leyte and Biliran provinces
serving as conduits to 1,233 members who applied for APCP loan.