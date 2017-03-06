P19.4M worth of school buildings turned-over to Caibiran, Biliran

Press Release

March 6, 2017

NAVAL, Biliran – The Municipality of Caibiran, Biliran receives two 2-storey school buildings worth P19.4M for the K-12 program in a turned-over ceremony by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and Department of Education (DepEd).

The recipient of the new buildings are the Union Elementary School in Brgy. Union, Caibiran Biliran with its P8.2M 2-storey, 6 classroom building and the Manlabang National High School in Brgy. Manlabang, Caibiran, Biliran with its P11.2M 2-storey, 8 classroom school building, turned over on the same day on February 24, 2017.

In a turn-over ceremony of the Union Elementary School, Mrs. Teresita Mocorro, School Principal, revealed that the school has already proposed for the establishment of a National Special High School in Union Elementary School renaming it as Union Integrated School that will soon cater the elementary and high school students.

The announcement made one of the parents, Mrs. Rachel Sinanggote, resident of Brgy. Union, Caibiran, Biliran to be grateful with the news.

According to Sinanggote who has a student in Grade 6 in Union Elementary School and Grade 8 student studying in other school of the neighboring barangay: “Maiban-ibanan na ang gasto ha pamasahi” (Transportation expenses will be lessen), she said because of the rise of the senior high school building in Brgy. Union.

The Union Elementary School teachers, students and parents also showed their gratefulness to Congressman Rogelio J. Espina, Biliran Lone District Representative, for giving P25,000 cash from his personal pocket to purchase sacks of cement for the school to widen the road in going to the school campus.

The turned-over ceremony were graced by Congressman Rogelio J. Espina, Engr. Alfredo L. Bollido, OIC-Assistant District Engineer, Dr. Ronico Y. Amistoso, Division Senior High School Coordinator, Hon. Rosario Sinangote, Brgy.Captain, Hon. Antonio Lim, Committee of Chairman, teachers, parents and students of Union National High School.

Another school building turned-over was the Manlabang National High School which started with the cutting of ribbon-ceremony led by Cong. Espina and Hon. Naricris Go, Acting Municipal Mayor of Caibiran.

The ceremonial turn-over of symbolic Key also highlights the occasion.

According to Amistoso, the construction of the senior high school buildings will give the students an environment conducive to learning.