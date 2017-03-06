P19.4M worth of
school buildings turned-over to Caibiran, Biliran
Press Release
March 6, 2017
NAVAL, Biliran – The
Municipality of Caibiran, Biliran receives two 2-storey school
buildings worth P19.4M for the K-12 program in a turned-over ceremony
by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and Department
of Education (DepEd).
The recipient of the new
buildings are the Union Elementary School in Brgy. Union, Caibiran
Biliran with its P8.2M 2-storey, 6 classroom building and the
Manlabang National High School in Brgy. Manlabang, Caibiran, Biliran
with its P11.2M 2-storey, 8 classroom school building, turned over on
the same day on February 24, 2017.
In a turn-over ceremony of
the Union Elementary School, Mrs. Teresita Mocorro, School Principal,
revealed that the school has already proposed for the establishment of
a National Special High School in Union Elementary School renaming it
as Union Integrated School that will soon cater the elementary and
high school students.
The announcement made one of
the parents, Mrs. Rachel Sinanggote, resident of Brgy. Union, Caibiran,
Biliran to be grateful with the news.
According to Sinanggote who
has a student in Grade 6 in Union Elementary School and Grade 8
student studying in other school of the neighboring barangay:
“Maiban-ibanan na ang gasto ha pamasahi” (Transportation expenses will
be lessen), she said because of the rise of the senior high school
building in Brgy. Union.
The Union Elementary School
teachers, students and parents also showed their gratefulness to
Congressman Rogelio J. Espina, Biliran Lone District Representative,
for giving P25,000 cash from his personal pocket to purchase sacks of
cement for the school to widen the road in going to the school campus.
The turned-over ceremony
were graced by Congressman Rogelio J. Espina, Engr. Alfredo L. Bollido,
OIC-Assistant District Engineer, Dr. Ronico Y. Amistoso, Division
Senior High School Coordinator, Hon. Rosario Sinangote, Brgy.Captain,
Hon. Antonio Lim, Committee of Chairman, teachers, parents and
students of Union National High School.
Another school building
turned-over was the Manlabang National High School which started with
the cutting of ribbon-ceremony led by Cong. Espina and Hon. Naricris
Go, Acting Municipal Mayor of Caibiran.
The ceremonial turn-over of
symbolic Key also highlights the occasion.
According to Amistoso, the
construction of the senior high school buildings will give the
students an environment conducive to learning.
In his message, he
emphasized that: “They deserve this facility and this is for them.”