PMCJ’s statement on
President Duterte’s signing of the Paris Agreement
March 6, 2017
The Philippine Movement for
Climate Justice (PMCJ) welcomes President Duterte’s signing of the
Paris Agreement as a step towards the Philippines commitment to the
1.5 degree aspirational goal laid out in the Paris Agreement.
However, signing the Paris
Accord still will not ensure a world beyond the climate crisis and the
Philippines climate-proofed from extreme weather events. However, the
Philippine Government will once again lead the various countries in
demanding the historical responsibilities of rich countries and the
higher commitments in polluter countries in mitigation action. As of
now, the NDCs submitted by all countries which ratified the Paris
Agreement falls short of preventing catastrophic climate change.
With this, PMCJ stands firm
that the Paris Agreement is not enough to enact effective and genuine
climate actions. The group calls for stronger and concrete policy
actions that can directly address and develop programs towards
Philippine economy achieving growth not tied with increased
consumption of coal.
We demand the president’s
full support in implementing policies to reduce the dependence of our
country to the use of dirty fossil fuels and spearhead the transition
towards 100% renewable energy. Moreover, we call on the President to
use its mandate to ensure that government agencies will be working
hand-in-hand and will serve and protect the interest of the people who
are being directly hit by the impacts of the exacerbating global
climate change.
So far, the Philippines
energy consumption exhibits an increasing CO2 emission due to
undesirably increasing number of existing coal-fired power plants (CFPPs)
in the country – counting 26 operational and 36 more CFPPs in the
pipeline. In fact, President Duterte himself has inaugurated 3 CFPPs
in his term.
The Philippines still
remains as one of the most vulnerable countries. According to the 2016
Global Climate Risk Index our country ranked 4th globally after being
visited by strong typhoons like Typhoon Yolanda for the past decade
and the succeeding typhoons. As a result it exacerbated further
poverty, massive inequality due to the extent of damage and
dislocation. The continued burning of coal and other fossil fuels
globally will be detrimental to most climate vulnerable countries like
the Philippines where economic growth are being eaten up by
destruction and devastation.
Typhoon Yolanda’s effects
and impacts include high percentage of destruction of framed homes,
total roof failure and wall collapse, isolation of residential areas
due to fallen trees and power poles and power outages (NOAA, 2013c),
and left the country with 6,201 dead, 1,785 missing and 28,626
injured. All of these resulted to P296 million total damages in
agriculture and infrastructure which caused a 1% total decrease in
gross domestic product (GDP).