Davao entrepreneur
finds his dream car online
Press Release
July 26, 2017
TAGUIG CITY –
Forty-nine-years old businessman Reinario Polinar shares his
experience in buying his vehicle of choice through an online car
platform Carmudi.
Polinar, who lives in Tagum
City, recently purchased a brand-new Ford Ranger 4x2 XLS Manual
Transmission at Ford Tagum dealership in Davao, which is under Autohub
Group of Companies.
According to Polinar, he was
browsing in the internet to buy a very famous Japanese SUV when he
bumped into Carmudi site.
“I found Carmudi through
their social media site. I saw the Ford Ranger posted and immediately
sent an inquiry because the dealer’s location is in Tagum City,” he
said.
What made him decide to
pursue his transaction through Carmudi is their customer service
support. “I’m happy that my inquiry got answered. Within 24-hours, I
received a call from their customer service agent,” explained Polinar.
Today, the leading car
portal aimed to continuously provide users with the best car shopping
experience in the country. In addition, the company also prides strong
customer relationships, which can only be established through trust.
“Carmudi makes the car
shopping experience a whole lot easier for its users. Buyers no longer
have to worry about randomly picking dealers, as Carmudi has ensured
that the dealers are trustworthy,” said Kris Lim, Carmudi Philippines
Marketing and PR Head.
“The ease, speed, and
convenience is what makes Carmudi stand out from buying car the
old-fashioned way. With Carmudi, less confusion yields more
productivity in the shortest time,” adds Lim.
Despite the countless scams
and dubious offers over the internet, Carmudi makes it a top priority
to make sure that consumers will not fall prey on getting shady
dealings. From the transparent and trusted listings, to price
negotiation options with sellers, to prompt notifications via e-mail
and SMS, Carmudi platform serves as a 24/7 salesperson, ensuring the
best communication between buyers and sellers.
Carmudi ensures that buyers
are given more notable information rather than just the car brand and
price. The website offers information wherein they could base their
search on lifestyle preference.