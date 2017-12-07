|
Hall
of Famer awardees Texas Instruments (3rd from L) and
Pilipinas Kao (3rd from R) with (from LR): DTI Export
Marketing Bureau Director Senen M. Perlada, Former President
Joseph Estrada, DTI Undersecretary Nora K. Terrado and
PHILEXPORT President Sergio Ortiz-Luis Jr.
DTI honors
outstanding exporters at 2017 NEC
By
DTI-TIPG-EMB
December 7, 2017
MAKATI CITY – The
Department of Trade and Industry through its Export Marketing Bureau
(EMB) on 5 December awarded Philippine companies for their
outstanding export performance during the National Export Congress
(NEC) held at the Philippine International Convention Center in
Pasay City.
Texas Instruments,
Pilipinas Kao, and Metro Wear were conferred the Hall of Famer Award
for posting the highest export revenues for the past three years in
their respective sectors. Data from the Philippine Statistics
Authority (PSA) in 2016 served as the basis for giving the awards to
the companies.
Also recognized were top
regional exporters from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, who stood out
for their remarkable international success in penetrating global
markets. Recipients were Peter Paul Philippines Corp. from Luzon,
Profood International Corp. from Visayas, and Philbest Canning Corp.
from Mindanao.
Honored for Top Sectoral
Award were Texas Instruments Philippines Inc. (Electronics),
Pilipinas Kao Inc. (Chemicals), Taganito HPAL Nickel Corp. (Other
Mineral Products), Hanjin Heavy Industries and Construction Group
(Machinery and Transport Equipment), Shin-Etsu Magnetics Philippines
Inc. (Electronic Equipment and Other Parts), House Technology
Industries PTE Ltd. (Woodcraft and Furniture), Nestle Philippines
Inc. (Processed Food and Beverages), Dole Philippines (Fresh
Bananas), Takata Philippines Corp. (Metal Components), Pilipinas
Kyohritsu Inc. (Ignition Wiring Sets), Cargill Oil Mills Philippines
Inc. (Coconut Oil), and Metro Wear Inc. (Articles of Apparel and
Clothing Accessories).
Excellence Awards for
Services Exports was also conferred on companies which have
contributed significantly to their respective industries and
exhibited excellence in their respective fields. Awardees were
Advanced World Solution Inc. (IT-BPM), Affinity Express Philippines
Inc. (Creative Services), Airworks Aviation Academy (Education
Services), ExlService Philippines Inc. (Health Information
Management), and Potato Corner (Franchising Services).
The awarding served as the
highlight of the week-long celebration of National Exporters’ Week
(NEW) with the theme “Innovate. Collaborate. Export!.” NEW is an
annual event held during the first week of December organized
jointly by the DTI’s Export Marketing Bureau (EMB), the Export
Development Council (EDC), and the Philippine Exporters
Confederation Inc. (PhilExport).
“With this year’s NEC, we
hope to inspire more exporters to continue to innovate and
collaborate with the government and private sector organizations in
expanding their markets and contributing to the country’s economy,”
DTI Undersecretary Nora K. Terrado said.
Also part of the
celebration is the ongoing National Exporters’ Week Bazaar, a retail
selling event of Philippine products from the country’s direct and
indirect manufacturers, which started on December 4. About 20
exhibitors are participating by selling their products and services
ranging from fashion accessories to food products in the DTI
International Building along Gil J. Puyat Ave. in Makati City.