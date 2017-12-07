DTI announces
next steps to implement i³S
By
DTI-OSEC-PRU
December 7, 2017
MAKATI – The
Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) successfully conducted the
Manufacturing Summit 2017 on 29 November 2017 at Fairmont Makati,
bringing together more than 250 stakeholders from the private
sector, industry associations, business chambers and stakeholders
from the government and academic and research community.
Taking off from the 2016
Manufacturing Summit, which focused on “Trabaho at Negosyo” for
inclusive growth, this year’s Summit highlighted the remarkable
performance of the manufacturing industry, the accomplishment of
DTI’s Manufacturing Resurgence Program, and the country’s new
industrial policy dubbed as Inclusive Innovation Industrial Strategy
(i³S).
The i³S aims to grow and
develop globally competitive and innovative industries with
innovation at the front and center of industrial policies and
programs supported by pillars consisting of building new industries,
clusters, and agglomeration. These will also ensure Micro, Small,
and Medium Enterprise (MSME) growth and development, human resource
development, and improving ease of doing business and the business
environment.
“With intense competition
due to rising globalization, regional economic integration, and
disruptive technologies, innovation is crucial for the inclusive and
sustainable growth of the economy, particularly manufacturing,” said
Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez.
“Our vision is for the
Philippines to have creative and connected communities of different
stakeholders like innovators, start-ups, SMEs, and large enterprises
that will collaborate to produce new products and services,” Sec.
Lopez said.
Moving forward, the Trade
Chief indicated that DTI will focus on three major strategic
actions: establish i3 zones or parks without walls, where
universities and industrial hubs could work together and collaborate
on innovation initiatives; using fiscal and non-fiscal support to
promote local manufacturing of key products that are heavily
imported like pharmaceutical products or medical devices; and
continue the collaboration with industry, academe, other government
agencies and stakeholders in building the inclusive innovation
ecosystem.
To encourage more
investments and change in mindset, i³S would provide incentives on
R&D and innovation, as well as tax deductions on trainings and
workers’ skills upgrading. There will also be business matching,
exhibits, and trade fairs.
Sec. Lopez shared that the
establishment of domestic ecozones is vital in building industry
clusters that can provide a fertile environment for innovation and
inter-firm cooperation leading to competitiveness improvements.
Incentives to be provided in domestic ecozones will be rationalized,
with applicable domestic taxes like value added and excise will be
paid by locators just like other companies located outside domestic
ecozones.
“DTI will continue to fine
tune the i³S, refine it to fully embed and integrate innovation, and
ensure that new technologies can be applied to reduce poverty and
promote shared prosperity for all,” Sec. Lopez declared.