On-going
roadway excavation and embankment along Biliran-Naval: Burabod
Section, one section of the P172.192M widening project along
Biliran Circumferential Road. As of July 30, 2017, it has an
accomplishment of 18% under contract with Yakal Construction.
DPWH-Biliran DEO
starts construction for the P172.192M widening project
By DPWH-BDEO
August 7, 2017
NAVAL, Biliran – The
Department of Public Works and Highways- Biliran District Engineering
Office (BDEO) has started its construction for the P172.192M widening
project along Biliran Circumferential Road as of July, 2017.
Engr. Rosario B. Rosete,
Chief of Planning and Design Section revealed that this is the biggest
project allocated to BDEO funded under the General Appropriation Act (GAA)
of FY 2017. Engr. Rosete added that the said project involves the
construction of additional lanes on both sides of the existing paved
road with a width of 3.35 m., a thickness of 0.28 m. and a length of
5.88 Kms. on six (6) sections along Biliran Circumferential Road:
Balaquid section, Caray-caray section, Burabod section, Bool section,
Tucdao section and Virginia section. It also includes the construction
of drainage and installation of road safety features.
According to Engr. Albert V.
Cañete, Project Engineer, as of July 30, 2017, the above P172.192M
widening project along Biliran Circumferential Road has an
accomplishment of 18% from its start date on July 6, 2017.
“The project is now on-going
with roadway excavation and embankment along Burabod section and soon
will start at Balaquid section and Tucdao Section,” said Engr. Cañete.
The P172.192M widening
project along Biliran Circumferential Road were prioritized because of
its potential for development with the vision to accommodate huge
number of road users.
Completion of this project
will increase the capacity of the existing roads and improves the
safety aspect of said sections. This road also leads to the only
Provincial Hospital and Port of the Province serving more or less
15,000 travelers.
The said widening project
has a duration of 300 calendar days and is target to be completed on
May 1, 2018.
Meanwhile, DPWH-BDEO have
also started constructing the P125.588M widening along Biliran
Circumferential Road with road sections: Sabang section, Burabod and
Brgy. Mapuyo section Kaulanguhan section, and Lumbia -San Roque
section of Biliran, Biliran.