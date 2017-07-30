

On-going roadway excavation and embankment along Biliran-Naval: Burabod Section, one section of the P172.192M widening project along Biliran Circumferential Road. As of July 30, 2017, it has an accomplishment of 18% under contract with Yakal Construction.

DPWH-Biliran DEO starts construction for the P172.192M widening project

By DPWH-BDEO

August 7, 2017

NAVAL, Biliran – The Department of Public Works and Highways- Biliran District Engineering Office (BDEO) has started its construction for the P172.192M widening project along Biliran Circumferential Road as of July, 2017.

Engr. Rosario B. Rosete, Chief of Planning and Design Section revealed that this is the biggest project allocated to BDEO funded under the General Appropriation Act (GAA) of FY 2017. Engr. Rosete added that the said project involves the construction of additional lanes on both sides of the existing paved road with a width of 3.35 m., a thickness of 0.28 m. and a length of 5.88 Kms. on six (6) sections along Biliran Circumferential Road: Balaquid section, Caray-caray section, Burabod section, Bool section, Tucdao section and Virginia section. It also includes the construction of drainage and installation of road safety features.

According to Engr. Albert V. Cañete, Project Engineer, as of July 30, 2017, the above P172.192M widening project along Biliran Circumferential Road has an accomplishment of 18% from its start date on July 6, 2017.

“The project is now on-going with roadway excavation and embankment along Burabod section and soon will start at Balaquid section and Tucdao Section,” said Engr. Cañete.

The P172.192M widening project along Biliran Circumferential Road were prioritized because of its potential for development with the vision to accommodate huge number of road users.

Completion of this project will increase the capacity of the existing roads and improves the safety aspect of said sections. This road also leads to the only Provincial Hospital and Port of the Province serving more or less 15,000 travelers.

The said widening project has a duration of 300 calendar days and is target to be completed on May 1, 2018.