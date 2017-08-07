DOLE urged to ban
in Philippines the mandatory wearing of high heel shoes at workplace
By ALU-TUCP
August 7, 2017
QUEZON CITY – The
country’s biggest workers’ group the Associated Labor Unions-Trade
Union Congress of the Philippines (ALU-TUCP) is urging the
government’s Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to draft a
regulation forbidding employers nationwide from requiring women
employees to wear high heel shoes at work because it poses danger to
their safety and health.
“We received many persistent
complaints from salesladies working in department stores and malls
that they are in pain walking and standing for long hours performing
their jobs in high heel shoes. They also worry that it might have
long-term damaged on them. This is a grave concern to their health and
safety and so we are asking the DOLE to prohibit employers from
requiring their employees to wear high heel shoes in doing their
work,” said Gerard Seno, ALU national executive vice president.
The DOLE’s future
prohibition policy should cover not only salesladies but promodizers
in supermarkets, waitresses, hotel and restaurant receptionists and
flight attendants as well, Seno said.
“Apart from the pain,
working women also complain of injury after slipping, falling and
tripping with high heel shoes on. This must be stopped. Women workers
should not be compelled to put on high heel shoes against their will.
They should not be exposed to any harm and danger at all times,” Seno
said.
The government have no
existing regulation that govern the wearing of high-heel shoes in the
workplace and gave the discretion to employers. Thus, women working
under the company policy have choice but to comply and endure the
agony for long periods.
“For fear of censure from
supervisors and lack of genuine grievance mechanism in the workplace
amid numerous anecdotal accidents involving high heel shoes, women in
the circumstances are powerless – most of which are contractualized
workers and have no union to represent them. They just endure the pain
for the entire duration of their shift and have no choice but to
comply with company policy for the entire duration of their contracts
against their will,” Seno said.
Seno said they also urge the
Commission on Higher Education (CHED) to create a regulation outlawing
schools from requiring female students to wear high heel shoes
particularly those taking up hospitality and guest relations courses
and training.
Researchers from the
University of Aberdeen in the United Kingdom found out that
high-heeled wearing skeletally immature adolescents are most likely to
suffer postural disorders affecting head positioning, the back, pelvis
and knee.