DOLE urged to ban in Philippines the mandatory wearing of high heel shoes at workplace

By ALU-TUCP

August 7, 2017

QUEZON CITY – The country’s biggest workers’ group the Associated Labor Unions-Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (ALU-TUCP) is urging the government’s Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to draft a regulation forbidding employers nationwide from requiring women employees to wear high heel shoes at work because it poses danger to their safety and health.

“We received many persistent complaints from salesladies working in department stores and malls that they are in pain walking and standing for long hours performing their jobs in high heel shoes. They also worry that it might have long-term damaged on them. This is a grave concern to their health and safety and so we are asking the DOLE to prohibit employers from requiring their employees to wear high heel shoes in doing their work,” said Gerard Seno, ALU national executive vice president.

The DOLE’s future prohibition policy should cover not only salesladies but promodizers in supermarkets, waitresses, hotel and restaurant receptionists and flight attendants as well, Seno said.

“Apart from the pain, working women also complain of injury after slipping, falling and tripping with high heel shoes on. This must be stopped. Women workers should not be compelled to put on high heel shoes against their will. They should not be exposed to any harm and danger at all times,” Seno said.

The government have no existing regulation that govern the wearing of high-heel shoes in the workplace and gave the discretion to employers. Thus, women working under the company policy have choice but to comply and endure the agony for long periods.

“For fear of censure from supervisors and lack of genuine grievance mechanism in the workplace amid numerous anecdotal accidents involving high heel shoes, women in the circumstances are powerless – most of which are contractualized workers and have no union to represent them. They just endure the pain for the entire duration of their shift and have no choice but to comply with company policy for the entire duration of their contracts against their will,” Seno said.

Seno said they also urge the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) to create a regulation outlawing schools from requiring female students to wear high heel shoes particularly those taking up hospitality and guest relations courses and training.